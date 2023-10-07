Sometime in 2022, we wrote an article on the five categories of men single ladies should avoid. To balance the scale, we have decided to do the same public service announcement for men.

Finding the right woman can be an arduous task, especially in 2023. So, if you are the type of guy who has gone through several relationship ‘sheges’ this year, listen up.

What if we told you you suffer frequent heartbreaks primarily caused by the type of ladies you date? To shield you from future heartbreaks as we approach a new year, we have identified the types of ladies you need to dump if you are dating them or steer clear of before 2024.

The Transport Fare collectors

While it’s gentlemanly for you to give your girlfriend a certain amount of money anytime she comes visiting, it can signify a waving red flag when you notice she begins to demand it like an entitlement. Transport fares should be a way to say ‘thank you for coming’, not a daily or weekly stipend.

The “Fake Life” gang

Flee from ladies with lifestyles that reflect the famous saying, “Fake it till you make it.” A lady who feels like she has to fabricate an entirely different personality brings her trustworthiness into question. You don’t want to lay awake wondering if she told you the truth about an incident.

Content Creators

We don’t mean generic content creators but those who take things too far. The ones who feel the need to lay bare their entire lives on social media. All things should be done in moderation, so if you happen to come across a girl who, rather than live in the moment, is obsessed with documenting everything on social media, answer if you want to see a trending picture of you taking a dump with the caption, “Guess who answered nature’s call?”

Gaslighters

This set of ladies hardly takes responsibility for their actions. They spin the narrative, assuming the role of victims, thus labelling you the guilty party.

Unappreciative

No matter how big or small, gratitude is a desirable trait. If you encounter a lady who finds it difficult to say thank you after sending her money or airtime, chances are she is entitled, which strains the relationship in the long run.

READ ALSO: Pastor reportedly commits suicide after lover rejected him

“Misunderstanding” Girlfriend

Life is filled with ups and downs, so building a romantic relationship with someone who will stand by you only makes sense. If she misunderstands and criticises you, especially during financial hardship, take it as a sign that you dodged a bullet.

The ones with a “Plan B.”

If she keeps bragging about how many guys are dying for the chance to be with her, entering into a relationship would be Plan A for her, and she might keep the other guys as backup in case you “mess up.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

