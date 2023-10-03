Multichoice Nigeria on Tuesday disclosed that the BBNaija all-stars edition cost N5.5 billion to produce.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said this during the prize presentation to the winner of the All Stars edition, Ilebaye Odiniya, at Multichoice Studios, Ilupeju, Lagos.

She said, ‘‘This year, we have backed this commitment up with a total investment of NGN5.5 billion, covering the costs of production, construction, fittings, technical, licensing, satellite, and marketing in the production of this season of Big Brother Naija.’’.

Ms Tejumola said that over 2,000 individuals were also employed to execute the show while they recorded over 1.53 billion votes across all regions.

At the ceremony, Ilebaye, 22, was given a cheque of N120m, the highest in the show’s history and the key to her new SUV from Innosons Motors.

“This year Biggieverse was opened as Big Brother invited into it your favourite All-Stars 20 game players, four house guests, nine Jury members and 12 Wager Task Judges and the parrot who all together delivered a riveting show that kept us all entertained for 71 days,” she said.

She appreciated the show’s lead sponsor, MoniePoint Microfinance Bank, and the associate sponsor, HFM Online Trading, for partnering with MultiChoice to deliver a Biggieverse of pure entertainment.

Earlier, the All Stars show winner, Ilebaye, who expressed excitement over her victory, appreciated MultiChoice, her family, fans and fellow ex-housemates.

“I want to thank Big Brother, my family, sponsors, the host of the show, supporters and people who did not sleep to ensure the show’s success. I promise to make you all proud and make good use of the money,” she said.

Before its premiere on 23 July, the producers concealed the exact identities of the competing stars, leaving fans in suspense.

In a bid to raise the stakes, this season offered a N120m prize to the ultimate winner, along with additional bonuses. In the previous season, Phyna emerged victorious, taking home the N100m million grand prize.

While the show’s format remains intact, a few exciting innovations were introduced. Housemates immersed themselves in the captivating BBNaija experience for 72 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

