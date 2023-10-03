The iconic phrase “Nigeria to the world” resonated with profound significance as Seun Kuti, son of the late Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti, marked his debut with an unforgettable appearance on the catwalk during the ongoing Casablanca ‘Day of Victory’ fashion event.

This extraordinary moment unfolded on the seventh day of the esteemed Paris Fashion Week.

Seun, radiating charisma and style, confidently strode down the runway, showcasing an avant-garde ensemble known as “Stuntman on Set.”

This remarkable attire featured a captivating fusion of white and green, meticulously designed with a flag-inspired stripe adorned in stunning shades of blue and green.

His distinctive fashion statement not only captivated the audience but also left an indelible imprint on the event.

Taking centre stage, Seun lent his modelling prowess to the contemporary French brand Casablanca during their ‘Day of Victory’ Printemps-Été 2024 runway presentation.

In a post-show interview with Hypebae, Charaf Tajer, the Creative Director and founder of Casablanca, briefly elaborated on the collection’s concept.

He described how the group drew inspiration from Nigeria’s vibrant youth culture, revolutionary design talent, and unparalleled potential.

Seun’s participation at the event underscored the undeniable global allure of African talent and fashion on one of the world’s most prestigious fashion stages.

Nigeria to the world

Seun’s runway debut is a significant milestone for Nigeria, especially within the music industry. It is worth noting that he is not the first Nigerian celebrity to make a remarkable appearance at an international fashion event.

In 2016, Wizkid left fashion enthusiasts awe-inspired as he graced the runway, adorned in an ensemble embellished with intricate gold appliqué during the prestigious Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Davido also ascended to new fashion heights when he was appointed a prominent Puma ambassador and brand representative in 2021.

This prestigious role allowed him to walk in support of Puma’s “Futrograde” show, where he sported a striking matching tracksuit ensemble accentuated by eye-catching maroon PUMA hand gloves and a chic black fur bucket hat.

