As predicted by PREMIUM TIMES, Illebaye has won the Big Brother Naija all-stars season eight edition.

Ilebaye won after defeating five other finalists to clinch the N120m grand prize.

The season can be described as the most competitive because it is star-studded.

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, history was made when for the first time ever, the show ended with top three female finalists, Illebaye, CeeC and Mercy.

This was after Cross, Pere and Adekunle got evicted respectively from the show.

Illebaye beat Mercy and CeeC to clinch the ultimate prize of the season as she walked home with N120m.

Illebaye, 22, is also the youngest housemate to ever win the show.

The show officially ended on Sunday after airing for 72 days.

Ilebaye

Ilebaye, often described as the ‘crybaby’ of the house or ‘Gen-Z baddie’, has captured many hearts.

Despite enduring harsh experiences within the house, her authenticity has resonated with viewers.

Illebaye’s emotional moments during the show earned her more sympathy and ultimately led to victory.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, the winner of the show was unveiled and it is not shocking that Ilebaye’s ‘Arisers’ leads her to the finish line.

Ilebaye did things differently as she continued to create controversial moves, gathering new fans in the process.

The ‘underdog’ housemate is the showstopper no one saw coming. She gave back-to-back highlights even with her two strikes.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Kogi State, came in with less than 150k followers on Instagram but is now at 496K and counting.

She has remained on everyone’s lips since the beginning of the show. From her kissing saga to fights to pity cards to alleged bullying, she, over time, built a solid fan base.

Other Predictions

On Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES also made other predictions that came true in the show aside from the winner.

As we projected, Cross after his eviction held the sixth position as the first finalist to be evicted.

Followed by Pere, who got the fifth position as the second finalist evicted from the show.

Anticipation rose higher when Adekunle became the last man standing suggesting a chance of emerging in the top three. However, his chance left him in fourth position.

On the other hand, CeeC’s shocking eviction saw her in third place while Mercy, despite being the closest to winning, left in second place.

While this season was perceived to be the hardest to predict because of the stars, their personalities and strategies, our projections turned correct.

How it started

Anticipation trailed the eighth edition of BBNaija, which was aimed at captivating viewers with an all-star lineup, as announced by MultiChoice Nigeria, the show’s organisers.

Before its premiere on 23 July, the exact identities of the competing stars were not revealed, leaving fans in suspense.

In a bid to raise the stakes, this season offers a N120m prize to the ultimate winner, along with additional bonuses. In the previous season, Phyna emerged victorious, taking home the N100 million grand prize.

While the show’s format remains intact, a few exciting innovations were introduced. Housemates immersed themselves in the captivating BBNaija experience for 72 days.

The Housemates

The BBNaija all-stars edition premiered on 24th July with Pere, CeeC, Alex and 17 other ex-housemates competing for the N120m cash, the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija.

Others were Kiddwaya, Mercy, Tbaj, Angel, Neo, Alex, Cross, Seyi, Whitemoney, Uriel, Doyin and Princess. Also in the race were Soma, Ike, Adekunle, Venita and Ilebaye.

Having started with 20 housemates, the show later saw four new housemates joining as guests after the third housemate was evicted.

The guest housemates were Sholzy, Kim Oprah, Prince and Lucy.

