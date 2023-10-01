Ibadan youth Corper attempts to break the cooking marathon record.

A 22-year-old lady, Idowu Idowu, has been cooking non-stop since the 29th of September in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The cooking marathon being held in Ibadan has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians. Few people commended her efforts, while the rest labelled her motivation and action as a sign of jealousy against the current holder, Hilda Baci.

Despite the criticism, Ms Idowu remains persistent in setting a new record, having exceeded fifty hours since the writing of this article. The youth corp member based in Ibadan, Oyo State, has prepared dishes ranging from Egusi soup to snacks like Puff Puff and Meat Pie.

James Brown tackles Bobrisky again

During an interview with former Big Brother Najia housemate Tacha on The Big Friday Show, controversial cross-dresser James Brown slammed the views of people who compare him to socialite Bobrisky.

James Brown highlighted the differences between himself and Bobrisky, saying, “Bobrisky is short, fat, fair, and toxic. James Brown is fun, interesting, comic, and loving.’’

When probed about why his relationship with Bobrisky went sour, James Brown recollects how he got a message from the socialite after a video of him (James Brown) getting arrested went viral. James Brown revealed that after Bobrisky gave him N100,000, he began to indirectly control him by asking him to stop wearing wigs or make-up. Bobrisky began to distance himself from James Brown in the relatively long run, causing a rift between them.

However, James Brown claims he is open to mending their relationship, which seems impossible mainly because he claims Bobrisky is toxic.

Brymo states his reason for demanding sex from Simi

The internet experienced quite a buzz and chaos when singer/songwriter Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, aka Brymo, revealed via a voice note on X (formerly Twitter) that he requested sex in exchange for a collaboration with Simi.

Weeks after the heated situation, in an interview, Brymo provided a background story to what happened, highlighting the reason for his action. According to him, it all began when Adekunle Gold requested a collaboration, which he declined.

Two weeks later, Simi also asked for a collaboration, and he gave her the condition of sleeping with him, which she refused. He ascribed his reason for making such a demand to an artiste’s need to explore, and also, a part of him did not want the collab.

He further revealed that Simi isn’t the only one who has made such a proposition.

Phyna’s dad’s shocking expose

Phyna’s father, Felix Otabor, has revealed that he last saw his daughter when she won the BBNaija show in 2022. In his interview with Vanguard Newspaper, the heartbroken man said Phyna had not returned home since her win and had refused to keep her promises. Mr Otabor allegedly lamented that Phyna disappeared into thin air when the prize money was handed over to her, and she never returned to care for her family.

He said he worked as a taxi driver before she (Phyna) achieved fame, a job he quit at his daughter’s request, who promised to take care of him. So, it surprised him when she eloped and hasn’t been seen by him since she won the N100m star prize. He added that efforts to reach her via calls and texts have been futile, pointing out that he only sees his daughter on Facebook or Instagram when she posts.

In a now-deleted post on X, Phyna threatened to take legal action against the media organisation that published the interview piece with her father.

Mr Macaroni’s Twitter bants with police spokesman

A tweet made by the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, quickly escalated into a political issue. Accompanied by a picture of a female officer, Mr Adejobi tweeted, “We have beautiful and intelligent ones in the force. This is DSP David Victoria, secretary to the IGP. Happy weekend. Ire o.”

A Twitter user with the username Akint0mide responded to the tweet, asking how a civil servant (DSP) can afford a phone worth N1m. This is because the lady who posted was holding a Samsung Fold 2.

Mr Adejobi asked the user to withdraw his statement as police officers are not paupers. “It’s ridiculous to us to say a DSP can’t use Samsung Fold 2… you need to reason straight and be objective. Do you know what it is to be a DSP?”

Skitmaker and activist Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, Mr. Macaroni, offered his take on the matter. According to him, if civil servants such as police officers can use expensive phones, so can Nigerian youths who get harassed and intimidated for using a nice phone or car.

“Nigerian Youths are not paupers! Over 95 per cent of the Nigerian Police will need to withdraw their statements and profiling of Nigerian youths that we have been made to suffer for all these years. It’s ridiculous to us to say a Nigerian youth can’t use a nice phone, dress nice, or use a nice car… you and your officers need to reason straight and be objective. Do you know what it is to be a Nigerian Youth?” He wrote.

Okey Bakassi’s insightful interview on drug peddling

Renowned Nigerian comedian Okechukwu Onyegbule, popularly recognised as Okey Bakassi, has opened up about a startling encounter from his past. During a recent interview with Channels TV, he revealed that he had once been approached with offers related to the illicit drug trade in Nigeria and abroad.

Okey Bakassi shared that this intriguing chapter in his life unfolded shortly after he relocated to Lagos. He pointed out that individuals working in the entertainment industry often find themselves targeted by drug cartels, shedding light on the unsettling reality of how easy it is for those in the entertainment world to become entangled in such illicit activities.

“When I came to Lagos as a young man, different people tempted me in many ways. And I’m talking about fraudsters and drug dealers. I was approached. When you’re in entertainment, you are approached to peddle drugs. I have been approached overseas, and I have been approached in Nigeria by drug dealers,” he said.

Mohbad: Witnesses to appear in court

Recently, the coroner’s inquest into the tragic passing of the late Nigerian music sensation Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, took place at the magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Friday. The proceedings have now set the 13th day of October as the date for witnesses to present their testimony.

Funmi Falana, who represented Mohbad’s family alongside other legal representatives, participated in a closed-door session during which they discussed the procedures for presenting evidence in Candide Johnson’s court.

After the meeting, the lawyer said, “Today’s discussion primarily focused on the logistics and scheduling of the proceedings to ensure justice prevails. We have established the date and will be summoning our witnesses.”

She emphasised their unwavering commitment to pursuing justice for the late Mohbad, stating, “We are here to uphold the principles of justice. While we aim for peace, it’s essential that justice is served, and we will delve deep into the circumstances surrounding his death.”

Jimmy Odukoya, sister, installed as Fountain of Life Church Senior Pastor

Jimmy, a son to the late pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, was installed as the church’s senior pastor on Saturday. His sister, Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, was also named the associate senior pastor.

It comes after his father, Taiwo Odukoya, the church’s founder, died at 67 in the United States on 7 August.

The ‘Woman King’ actor is the first son of the late cleric and his deceased first wife, Bimbo Odukoya.

Jimmy’s journey from the silver screen to the pulpit marks a significant transition.

The actor-now-turned-pastor has been featured in recent movies ‘I am Nazzy’, ‘Mambam’s Diamond’, ‘Crazy Grannies’, and ‘The Wait’.

Jimmy and Tolu’s parents, Taiwo and Bimbo, co-founded the church in 1992.

The installation ceremony, which was held at the headquarters of the church in Ilupeju, was attended by several eminent personalities like the presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Mike Okonkwo and his wife, Peace; the president of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Wale Oke; and the senior pastor of Foundation of Truth Assembly, Yomi Kasali.

Former Big Brother housemates Dee One, Whitemoney clash

Former BBNaija housemate Dee-One disapproves of his fellow housemate Whitemoney‘s assertion of seniority over him. Dee One criticised Whitemoney for claiming to be more prominent and renowned.

The feud began when Whitemoney, during a recent interview with Beat 99.9 FM, humorously claimed that he had conducted a Google search to find out who between them was more renowned and accomplished. According to Whitemoney, the search results favoured him.

However, Dee-One wasn’t one to back down easily. He responded by playfully advising Whitemoney not to follow in the footsteps of the BBNaija 2016 winner, Efe, who ventured into the music industry. Deeone suggested that Whitemoney could have a different path to success.

BBN Kess, Christy O’s alleged sex chats leaked online

Kesiena Adjekpovu, popularly known as Kess from BBN’s Level Up season, has been called out by his wife, Angel, over alleged infidelity and assault.

According to a WhatsApp chat circulating on the internet, Angel revealed that she had been married to Kess for three years, taking care of him and his family with her money. She recently discovered that he was cheating on her with his roommate, Christy O, who was also a fellow housemate during the Level Up edition of Big Brother Naija.

She explained that Kess and Christy O live in the same house and share rent because they couldn’t afford the expensive fees for houses in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Angel revealed that when she started having suspicions that they were intimate, she confronted Kess, who told her he could never cheat on her with Christy O as she was like a sister and too young for him.

However, as fate would have it, she found incriminating chats of their alleged affair. She added that Kess was using her money to fund his lifestyle while sponsoring his mistress, who has a boyfriend.

Angel stated that Kess recently hit her when she refused to give him N4m for his rent in Lekki Phase 2, Lagos. She said that reality just dawned on her that Kess was using her as a free ticket to get U.S. citizenship. She said Kess is guilty of infidelity, scam, deception, and domestic abuse.

Duane Davis charged with 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

Duane Davis has been charged in Las Vegas with the murder of famous rapper Tupac Shakur.

The hip-hop star, regarded as one of the most influential rappers, was shot dead in a Nevada city in 1996.

However, his shooter has never been identified, and the case has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since.

According to Sky News, a Nevada grand jury has now indicted 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapön.

He is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, one of Tupac’s known rivals, which authorities have long suspected in the rapper’s death.

Mr Anderson, who is said to have been involved in a casino brawl involving Tupac and his associates on the night of the star’s death, denied involvement in the rapper’s k#lling at the time.

He d#ed two years later in an unrelated gang shöôting.

Mr Davis admitted in interviews and his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the car allegedly used in the shöôting.

At the time of his death, Tupac was one of the leading figures in the West Coast hip-hop scene, with hits including “California Love” and “Dear Mama”.

Tupac died after being shöt multiple times. He was 25 at the time.

Until Friday, there had never been any arrests in the case. In July, police searched a property which public records, including voting records, linked to the wife of Mr Davis.

At the time, police confirmed officers had served a search warrant in Henderson, a city near Las Vegas.

Police were looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur, according to the search warrant.

However, the department did not release any other details, including where officers searched and whether they expected to make an arrest.

The Associated Press (AP), which first reported the arrest of Mr Davis off the back of information from two unnamed sources, said he had not responded to multiple phone and text messages from the press agency seeking comment since the raid in July.

Tupac, one of the most acclaimed names in hip-hop, sold over 75 million records worldwide, enjoying chart success with hits including California Love, All Eyez On Me and Changes.

He also found success acting in films like Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlock’d and Gang Related.

In June, the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

