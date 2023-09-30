It’s the eve of the Big Brother Naija all-stars grand finale, and the clock ticks as suspense and anticipation rise.

The season can be described as the most competitive because it is star-studded.

It is not surprising to see fans clamouring for their favourite finalists, and the biggest question on everyone’s lips is, who will be N120m richer on Sunday (1st October)?

Social media numbers affect the show as a result of its voting system. It also allows the audience to support their favourite housemates through conversations and trends.

Over time, it has proven that the popularity of housemates online still holds some sway on the show.

Considering each finalist’s strengths and weaknesses since the show’s beginning, a prediction wouldn’t hurt, would it?

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES examines each housemate’s chances of winning the show and predicts the winner.

Our predictions are based on fan base, popularity, online conversations, controversies, personality, and strategy.

So, will it be Pere, CeeC, Cross, Mercy, Adekunle, or Ilebaye? Read on to find out.

The Finalists

Cross

(1 million followers)

In a game where every move counts, Cross proved that minding your business can be a winning strategy.

His iconic immunity purchase with 4000 Moniepoint coins during a particular shopping task showcased his intelligence and determination.

Cross’s journey in the Big Brother house has been memorable, and that is what it is. Certainly not as a winner of the show. Without buying the immunity, he might have been evicted.

Prediction: 6th position

Pere

(817k followers on Instagram)

If there’s one housemate who’s stirred up the most chaos and controversy this season, it’s Pere.

His fiery clashes with Alex, Ilebaye, Adekunle, and others have made for some truly unforgettable moments for viewers.

Pere is one housemate many didn’t think would make it to the finals, but he did. His fans went all out to save him.

Pere can be described as the most ‘manipulative’ housemate, who was determined to secure a spot in the finale, even if it meant sacrificing relationships.

In all, he gave viewers plenty of drama to sink their teeth into. However, it may not be worth emerging as a winner.

Prediction: 5th Position

Adekunle

(500k Instagram followers)

Coming back into the house, Adekunle has proven to be a formidable contender, particularly with his undeniable charm but also with his intelligence.

‘Bad boy Deks’, as he calls himself, is known for his charismatic and intelligent qualities, which earned him a spot as a finalist.

He pulled a lot of fans, especially when he got into a romantic entanglement with Venita. The ‘Adenita’ ship served content for viewers who loved them.

However, Adekunle’s charm has propelled him to the forefront, but will it be enough to clinch the crown?

Prediction: 4th Position

Cee-C

(3.2 million followers)

Cee-C, once known for her controversial clashes in Big Brother Double Wahala season, has showcased a different side in the All-Star edition.

While not entirely free from controversy, she’s displayed a calmer demeanour this time.

With her undeniable presence and occasional sparks of controversy, she’s in the running for the grand prize.

As the finale approaches, Ceec seems to have a lot of potential to emerge a winner but is only close.

Her fans are waiting to see if she can finally secure her win in BBNaija after coming in second during her first run in the Biggieverse.

Prediction: 3rd position

Mercy Eke

(4 million followers)

No stranger to the BBNaija stage, Mercy Eke’s return as an All-Star was marked by her relationships with housemates like Pere, Whitemoney, and Kiddwaya.

Her knack for stirring up conversations for viewers has kept audiences hooked, and she has maintained her ‘Queen of Highlights’ title.

Mercy has the highest fan base compared to other housemates, but it might not be enough to save her. It’s beyond followership, but what content she served and how far it can go to earn the winning spot.

Prediction: 2nd position

Ilebaye

(512k followers)

Ilebaye, often described as the ‘crybaby’ of the house or ‘Gen-Z baddie’, has captured many hearts.

Despite enduring harsh experiences within the house, her authenticity has resonated with viewers.

Illebaye might emerge as the winner, considering the history of BBNaija’s previous winners, who have won based on such antics.

Her emotional moments might earn her more sympathy and ultimately lead to victory.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, the winner will be unveiled and don’t be shocked if Ilebaye’s ‘Arisers’ leads her to the finish line.

Prediction: 1st Position (Winner)

Why Illebaye?

Ilebaye did things differently as she continued to create controversial moves, gathering new fans in the process.

The ‘underdog’ housemate is the showstopper no one saw coming. She gave back-to-back highlights even with her two strikes.

Ilebaye has remained on everyone’s lips since the beginning of the show. From her kissing saga to fights to pity cards to alleged bullying. Over time, she built a solid fan base.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Kogi State, came in with less than 150k followers on Instagram but is now at 496K and counting.

So far, she continues dominating social media discussions with her ‘pity’ card and antics.

PREMIUM TIMES checked X platform (formerly Twitter) trends on Friday night and saw her as the only housemate trending as ‘Congratulations Ilebaye’.

Many congratulated her before the grand finale, believing she would emerge the winner.

If Ilebaye emerges the winner, it would make her the youngest housemate to ever win the show.

Anticipation continues to rise as the All-Stars season ends after airing for 72 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

