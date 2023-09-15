Nigerian singer Aituaje Iruobe, best known as Waje, thrilled guests at The Macallan exclusive launch that saw the showcase of the Sherry Oak 25 and 30-year-old whiskey.

The star-studded yet exclusive event, which had entertainers and business elites in attendance, was held recently at the Mantra Restaurant and Lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Attendees couldn’t help but agree that the gathering was a convergence of music, fashion, fine dining and, of course, some exquisite whisky.

They included style icon Mai Atafo, award-winning Nigerian photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi, and ex-BBNaija Star Prince Nelson.

Media personality Bolanle Olukanni, venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur Olumide Soyombo, Big Cabal Media’s CEO Tomiwa Aladekomo, and VJ Moet Abebe also attended the event.

The Macallan’s Lagos and Abuja Brand Ambassadors, Daniel Atteh and Adeyinka Adepetun, were no doubt the star of the occasion as they took guests on the brand’s journey from the 100-year old oak tree, which is felled and fermented through a process spanning 125 years.

Mr Atteh said projections indicate a promising future for the whisky market in Nigeria, with an expected market value of $83.85m in retail prices by 2024 and a predicted growth rate of 11.28 per cent between 2023 and 2027.

Highlights

Adding some spice to the evening, Waje graced the stage, enchanting guests with her powerful vocals.

Her performances of her hits like ‘I Wish’ and ‘One Naira,’ as well as soul-stirring renditions of Adele’s ‘Stay’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘I Got Nothing,’ was a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship mirrored by The Macallan.

Waje’s commanding performance soon transformed the room into a highlight reel as Kelechi Amadi-Obi engaged in a friendly singing duel with her, passionately delivering the notes of ‘One Naira.’

The performance reached its zenith with a captivating rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Stay,’ captivating guests who swayed and sang along to the soul-stirring lyrics that Waje has masterfully made her own with her distinctive vocals and adlibs.

The songstress then concluded her show-stopping performance with a rendition of her chart-topping single, ‘I Wish.’

Fashion

In line with the theme, guests appeared in their varied interpretations of the black-tie theme.

Mai graced the event from his eponymous line, Atafo, while Waje channelled her inner Renaissance Beyoncé with an outfit that mirrors one of the music star’s tour stage costumes.

Other guests like Bolanle, Seyitan and ex-BBNaija Star Prince Nelson brought a pop of colour to the red carpet with silky two-piece outfits that stood out.

Speaking at the event, fashion expert Mai applauded the organisers for putting together what he described as a gathering of great whisky, great music, great food and great people.”

Ace photographer Kelechi Amadi Obi said the event was smooth, and highlighting Waje’s performance was icing on the cake.

“She is a master of her craft, and you cannot expect anything less from The Macallan,” he said.

Other guests said the occasion helped them deepen the appreciation of finely distilled spirits among Nigerian whisky lovers and inspire a thriving whisky culture in Africa’s largest economy.

The Macallan Sherry Oak

The Macallan, one of the world’s most esteemed Scotch whisky brands, revealed two of its crown jewels from the Sherry Oak range at the occasion.

The Sherry Oak 25 Years Old and 30 Years Old expressions took centre stage, captivating whisky enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

These whiskies, the brand ambassadors said, are celebrated worldwide for their exceptional craftsmanship and the unique ageing process in seasoned sherry oak casks from Europe.

This, they say, resulted in refined and exquisite flavour profiles.

The Sherry Oak, 25 Years Old, matured in special oak casks for a quarter of a century was presented to the guests.

Its taste could be best described as an irresistible blend of citrus, cinnamon, sherry, and wood smoke aroma perfectly complemented its rich mahogany hue.

The tasting session allowed guests to savour the notes of rich dried fruits, black cherries, chocolate, crystallised ginger, and toasted almonds present in the whiskey.

Similarly, the Sherry Oak 30 Years Old, boasting a deep mahogany colour, delighted the palates of whisky enthusiasts with its rich flavours of fruitcake, prunes, stem ginger, cinnamon, and orange essence, leading to a gentle toasted oak finish.

This distinguished single malt, aged for three decades, further solidified The Macallan’s global reputation as a purveyor of exceptional whisky distillery.

The brand recently introduced its M Collection and Harmony Collection II to the Nigerian market, reaffirming its commitment to sharing its rich tradition of craftsmanship and flavour with whisky enthusiasts in the region.

