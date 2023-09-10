Moyo Lawal’s sex tape

A sex tape of Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was leaked online on Saturday, much to her fans’ chagrin.

Her fans have taken to different social media platforms to air their opinions about a video showing her having sex with an unidentified man.

The video, which went viral on Saturday, showed the faces of the actress and her partner on a bed in what seemed to be a hotel room.

Since the video surfaced online, her fans have heavily criticised her. Meanwhile, reacting to the video hours later, Lawal said she was not bothered, as she did not know how to engage in battles.

Instead, she posted a picture of herself on a movie set.

Actress Uche Ebere challenges Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

Popular marriage counsellor Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo spoke during a sermon about the silver lining when couples choose not to rush into having kids after marriage.

He elaborated on how the early arrival of kids in a marriage might prevent a couple from building a stronger bond between themselves, thus sometimes causing rifts between them.

Unlike his audience members, who listened with rapt attention and applauded his views, Nollywood actress Uche Ebere condemned the preacher’s views.

In an Instagram comment, she wrote, “Confused Pastor, children that bring joy, you are now changing it so that children bring the fight to the family, okay na, we would see how the fight would be when the couple are ready after five years of their enjoyment in marriage, then the children are not coming to get pregnant, abulu war. Anyway, I pity the gullible people that listen to this kind of businessman of God.”

Social media users were quick to counter her view, stating that her words were used out of context and that what Mr Okonkwo said had an element of factuality.

Arya Starr knocks Headies Award organisers

Despite winning the Best Female Artiste of the Year award at the 2023 Heavies award ceremony, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, a.k.a. Ayra Starr, slammed the organisers.

The award ceremony, which was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, USA, on Sunday, ended abruptly with about 14 awards left to be presented, including ‘all-female category awards.’

Ayra Starr expressed her displeasure in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account after her Female Artiste of the Year award wasn’t presented during the live event.

“I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artiste na beans?

“We work hard, every single one of us! Tiwa recorded four hit songs that night; Tems breathes and lives for music. We didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less,” she tweeted.

Toyin Abraham discredits comedian Twyse’s claims

Skitmaker Abraham Ereme recently accused Toyin Abraham of ghosting him after a dark period in his life, but a leaked conversation between them appears to prove otherwise.

According to him, celebrities quickly showed their support after he posted a series of disturbing tweets. He, however, claimed the actress, who had been on the frontlines of bringing him out of his dark times, ignored him after he overcame his depression.

Toyin’s management is allegedly said to have released the leaked conversation. The conversation shows that the actress reached out to him, contrary to what the comedian claims.

Blessing Okoro berates single women

After several videos showed a group of women wearing wedding gowns and praying during what appeared to be a singles conference, mixed reactions filled the air.

Relationship expert Blessing Okoro, in response to the videos, advised women not to allow their vulnerability to be exploited. She pointed out how the videos portray women as desperate, making it seem like getting married is a favour given by men.

Her video ends with offering advice that women develop themselves and put aside the belief that weddings are a do-or-die affair.

Actor Lege Miami reveals his relationship status

Matchmaker/Yoruba Actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miami, recently opened up about his marital status during an interview with the hosts of the TV show Your View.

When asked if he was married, he said no. He further revealed that he had never gotten married before. Things took a surprising turn as he claimed to be in a situationship, pointing out that they have yet to make things official while he is seeing someone.

The father-of-two said he has someone he is dating but doesn’t count that as a relationship.

He said, “I have two kids but am not married. I’m single. Yes, I have somebody I’m dating right now, but at the same time, I’m not in a relationship for now’’.

Akon attributes stinginess to wealth

Senegalese-American singer Akon, in a podcast called ‘Impaulsive’, made quite an unusual statement.

He said, “If you want to stay rich, stay stingy.”

He further went on to clarify that certain items are not worth investing in. A major example of a focal point was a jet. The singer enlightened the hosts on the need not to get a jet as the cost of maintaining it outweighs the purchase value.

Happie Boys tender public apology

The squabble between Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, aka the Happie Boys, and the General Overseer of Omega Power Mission (OPM), Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere, has caused quite a dramatic stir among internet users. In a twist of events, the Happie Boys, through an Instagram video, rendered a public apology for their claims against the cleric.

Happie Boys earlier claimed he abandoned them in Cyprus after promising a scholarship. They claimed it propelled them into making several adverse claims against the preacher. Their recent video shows them begging the pastor and Nigerians for forgiveness for the words they said.

Iyanya asks Nigerians to pray for him

In a recent episode of the ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast, anchored by Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, Nigerian singer Iyanya admitted his readiness to start a family by getting married.

He admonished his fans to pray for him to keep his relationship so God would help him settle down.

“Pray for my relationship that God will help me settle down, even this year. That’s what you people need to be praying for. Like you now, Taymesan, you are spirit-filled. You need to fast and pray about that,” he said.

Pere punches Biggie’s wall in fit of rage

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Pere Egbi aka Pere made a hole in the wall during a fight with Doyinsola David, aka Doyin on Friday.

Doyin called him “fake” and a “liar” for debunking her claim that he told her and Cee-C that Cross snatched Kim Oprah from him.

“I called you fake because you are a fake person. Pere, you said that shit. You said it, and if it’s not the last time, hit me; if it’s not the last time, do your worst,” she said to him.

To get her to stop talking, Pere punched the wall and pushed Neo and Cross, who tried to calm him down, saying he hates women lying against him.

