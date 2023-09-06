Google recently invited select journalists and celebrities like ex-BBNaija housemates Elozonam and Leo DaSilva on a #GoogleLensIt tour.

The tour was a fun and exciting road trip in Lagos State, where we interacted with the world around us through the intelligent eye of Google Lens.

Google Lens is a tool powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that turns your smartphone camera into an intelligent eye to interact with the world.

It’s like carrying a knowledgeable companion in your pocket, ready to help you understand and navigate your surroundings.

It can assist you in translating languages, menus, and street signs; solve homework problems; allow you to shop quickly and discover delicious food near you, among other exciting features, all with the help of AI.

The tour, which saw us stop by fun locations in Ikoyi and Victoria Island, is best described as an adventure with fun tasks and challenges to showcase the power of Google Lens.

First stop, Victoria Island

The adventure started in earnest with a stopover at Pick n Pay, a supermarket chain on Akin Adesola Road in Victora Island.

We were given a series of trivia and instructions in Spanish and even German posted on our tour bus seats.

We had to put Google Lens to work using the translate feature. Here, one of Google Lens’ star features shines forth.

Have you ever seen a sign in another language and thought about how best and fastest to decode or translate it into English or any other language of choice? Google Lens can solve it in real time.

Another exciting feature we explored was scanning codes. So, our shopping lists were in QR codes and barcodes.

Our speed and attention to detail were put to the test. Off we went, scanning the codes to fill up our shopping carts.

It was time to move on to the next mystery location. As we journeyed through the famous Ozumba Mbadiwe road and streets in Victoria Island, we were tasked with capturing landmark buildings and discovering their historical and cultural significance.

We had to turn our Google Lens camera on to figure this out and capture as many buildings or edifices as possible, even in the moving vehicle.

Using the Places button on the app, we took several shots and turned to the Google Lens app for more insight about them.

Next stop, Miele Nigeria

At Miele Kitchen, we were treated to a cooking class with Chef Vee, where we learned how to make technically impressive yet straightforward dishes to impress our loved ones.

Chef Vee, who trained at the prestigious Chef Academy London, aimed to broaden our understanding of international cuisine while having fun with the group.

Her speciality is contemporary European cuisine, elevated with elements from West Africa and the African Diaspora. She cooks refined comfort food that evokes a nostalgic feeling of satisfaction from a meal.

During the class, we split into two groups for a competition. We were based on the best group, attention to detail, and following instructions.

Our dishes were Spatchcock Roasted Chicken with Couscous salad, which was delicious.

We also made an apple crumble and used Google Lens to identify some ingredients and see what the meal looked like when prepared. It was one of the highlights of the tour.

The day ended with a sip-and-paint and games session at The Garden in Ikoyi.

As we dispersed to our respective homes, it became even more glaring to me how much AI has permeated our everyday lives.

Additionally, I had a fresh perspective and insight on how Google Lens enriches life experiences whilst simplifying it.

MORE PICTURES:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

