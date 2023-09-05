The famous Nigerian food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, has been named the host of a new digital food show, ‘FoodQuest’, targeted at Gen Zs.

An initiative of FoodBayTv, a platform of Maxima Media Group, in partnership with Coca-Cola, it will streamed primarily on YouTube.

The organisers revealed these details at an exclusive event at The Marriot Hotel, Lagos, on Sunday.

Its latest editions, they say, will engage and inspire the taste-centric Gen Z audience. Unlike other food shows, FoodQuest seeks to sensitise the younger generation about some Nigerian and African delicacies that are near extinction.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of Maxima Media Group, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, said that Foodquest, unlike other food shows, is not focused on cooking but rather on creating an experience and memory around food for Gen Z.

He said, “Food Quest is a digital food show focused on getting a lot of Gen Zs to experience authentic African food that is on the verge of extinction, and the format is using the space they are conversant with.”

Mr Ogundoro said the show was born out of the realisation that “many millennials experience many things that Gen Zs don’t participate in right now and added that our food is rich. At the same time, our culture is incomplete without our food”.

He added, ‘‘So, we at Foodbaytv did a deep dive and realised that it is essential to take them back in time to understand where we are coming from, where we are right now and how to improve our food. Food is the next big thing in the world. China has succeeded in taking it beyond Asia, and now, you get to experience Chinese food everywhere you go. Nigeria too.

“Now, if these guys (Gen Zs) constitute about 65 per cent of the population and are not aware of these basic meals, then it’s looking like we might be getting a lost generation in our hands. We don’t want that to happen in terms of food. That is why we are championing a course such as this.”

Mr Ogundoro said that the show would be primarily streamed on Instagram and YouTube, noting that the target audience’s attention span is concise and has to be adequately maximised.

He said, “This is not a cooking show. Cooking is just part of the process, but how about the consumption? So, for us in Foodbaytv, it is not just about cooking but the experiences created around food.”

