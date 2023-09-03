Sunday’s live eviction show at the Big Brother Naija: All-Stars house was an emotional rollercoaster for fans and housemates alike.

Before the evictions, the atmosphere was tense as Big Brother dished out punishments to Neo and Pere for microphone infringements.

Ike and Alex also received stern and final warnings for their heated arguments on Thursday, setting the tone for a dramatic evening.

Ike was the first to face eviction, catching many off guard—his departure was shocking, given his strategic gameplay and significant presence in the house.

The surprises continued with Lucy, a special house guest of Biggie’s – not in the race for the N120m naira prize – she was also shown the exit quickly.

Just when viewers thought they had seen it all, Prince, another house guest, was told by Biggie that there was a special mission for him and after packing his luggage and a quick but emotions-laden diary room, his time in the Big Brother: All-Stars house came to an end.

The night’s final – and perhaps the most anticipated eviction across the continent – was Seyi.

His exit came amidst a cloud of controversy due to his remarks during his time in the house.

Recognising the need to address the situation, Seyi apologised for his offensive comments during his post-eviction interview with Ebuka.

Each evictee had a moment to share their future aspirations.

Ike seemed optimistic about returning to work; Lucy expressed interest in launching a fashion brand, her grilling show and movie, while Prince was excited about his new record label and returning to his salon business, along with exploring acting and production.

With such a shocking eviction night behind them, the remaining housemates are now gearing up for the challenges and opportunities.

With the final weeks drawing closer, the game’s intensity is expected to reach new heights in the coming weeks.

After four surprising evictions, Big Brother has turned up the heat, and fans will have to fight extra hard to keep their favourites in the house!

