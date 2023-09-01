On Wednesday, the Plug, a trailblazing force aimed at reshaping Africa’s burgeoning entertainment and talent management industries, celebrated its seventh anniversary.

The firm, notable for supporting many famous entertainers in Africa, was founded in 2016 to promote African culture and talent globally.

The Plug’s remarkable journey is exemplified by its instrumental role in shaping the careers of numerous influential African talents. Its roster includes Davido, Henry Onyekuru, Asisat Oshoala, CKay, Victony, Tobi Amusan, King Promise, BOJ, Bella Shmurda, Focalistic, MazexMxtreme, Raebel, ShineTTW, and Uchenna Kanu.

During the celebratory event, one of the founders, Abiodun Osikoya, better known as Bizzle, shared his journey with the firm.

Going down memory lane, he shared how they started the journey, noting how his consistency in the vision birthed what they have today.

Mr Osikoya said, “From my early days contributing to this industry, I held on to a vision that has come alive through The Plug. Our seventh anniversary is a moment of pride as we look back at the tremendous impact we’ve had in empowering talents and brands while showcasing the best of Africa on a global stage.”

Also, speaking during the event, Plug’s Chief Operating Officer, Tobi Mohammed, reinforced the company’s commitment to promoting Africa’s rich cultural heritage through entertainment.

He noted that culture and entertainment go hand in hand as they possess the power to transcend boundaries and ignite the African spirit.

“Over these seven years, we’ve demonstrated our soft power, blazing the trail for like-minded companies to follow and setting a new bar of fulfilment for all our stakeholders,’’ Mr Mohammed said.

He further noted that the firm has no plan to fall short of its dedication to advancing African art.

How did it start?

The Plug was co-founded by two visionaries, Asa Asika and Osikoya, in 2016. It emerged as a culture advisory and talent management entity to bridge the gap between talents, brands, and culture enthusiasts.

However, in 2022, the firm took a major step to formalise its merger with TopBoy Entertainment, the brainchild of Tobi Mohammed, the mastermind behind the renowned BlockParty series.

This merger solidified The Plug’s pivotal role in shaping Africa’s dynamic landscape, and the business has since scaled to include music publishing, sports management, and production arms.

From humble beginnings to becoming a dynamic influencer in music, live events, and sports management, The Plug has continued to leave an indelible imprint on how individuals and businesses alike engage with culture and realise fulfilment.

Impact so far

Driven by the urge to advance Africa’s entertainment and culture, the Plug’s impact has played tremendous roles in the careers and journeys of many famous and influential talents.

With tailored and strategic support, The Plug has propelled these talents to unprecedented heights in arts and sports.

In his closing remarks, Mr Asika noted that the company aims to push boundaries further, pioneering culture-aligned solutions that set unprecedented standards within the global entertainment sphere.

The co-founder also said that with a commitment to help all its stakeholders achieve fulfilment, the firm’s unique expertise positions it at the forefront of reshaping Africa’s consulting landscape in the near future.

According to him, the company’s journey goes beyond entertainment but also about amplifying voices, nurturing creativity, and creating growth opportunities.

“While we’ve collaborated with exceptional artists and contributed our quota to growing Africa’s music ecosystem, our mission continues,” Mr Asika concluded.

