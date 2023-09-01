The Nigerian Idol Season 8 winner, Victory Gbakara, got a hero’s welcome in his hometown, Warri, in Delta State.

Victory won the Nigerian Idol season 8 on 16 July after a keenly contested final round with Precious Mac following ten weeks of the musical competition.

The 2023 season of the show started in April and ran for ten weeks, from April 23 to July 16, with live performances throughout.

Victory’s rendition of Wizkid’s hit ‘Blessed’ earned him the number-one slot. He walked home with the coveted prize of N100m, an impressive haul encompassing N35m in cash, and a brand-new Honda SUV.

The 25-year-old singer made his first trip to Warri, his hometown, since securing victory in the prestigious reality TV competition.

He was received by his parents, siblings, fans and well wishes.

The Homecoming

Victory received a two-day homecoming celebration in Warri Delta State.

The homecoming event was organised to receive the Delta State trophy son and a Thanksgiving to God for the victory.

The Nigerian Idol season 8 winner was first received by his Mother, Julien Gbakara, a bishop, and his siblings, who were accompanied by fans at the airport despite the early morning downpour.

The celebratory motorcade, resonating with cheers, wound through Effurun and Udu before culminating at God’s Will Mission.

In an emotional moment, Victory was embraced by his father, the church’s general overseer, Arch-Bishop Solomon Gbakara.

Speaking to the crowd welcoming him, Victory expressed his delight at being crowned the Season 8 champion.

He attributed his success to divine grace and recounted his journey. He also thanked his parents for their overwhelming support in his journey to glory and promised not to deviate from the values they’ve instilled into him because of his newfound fame.

The singer urged Nigerian youths to cultivate self-assurance, nurture spiritual connections, and embrace unyielding determination.

The celebration continued to Sunday’s Thanksgiving service at God’s Will Mission.

The Thanksgiving service was attended by the Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented by the Political Adviser to the governor, Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, among other political dignitaries.

The event witnessed performances from fellow contestants at the Nigerian Idol season 8, like Precious Mac and Goodness.

