As the fashion and hair industry in Nigeria expands, most women face a crucial decision-making challenge as the market is saturated with a myriad of hair products, all promising the ultimate beauty transformation.

In a bid to come to the rescue, Nigerian entrepreneur and hair expert Loveth Chukwuagbanarinam has revealed some tips to look out for before buying hair.

Ms Chukwuagbanarinam, the CEO of Chieme Royals Global Ventures Limited, a leading Nigerian hair company, revealed some essential things to consider when buying hair in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

She said, “One of the most important things to consider is what you should look for when buying human hair. The critical thing is the origin.

“The type of processing that has been done is texture, smell, durability, and the option to colour the hair and its ability to withstand heat. Look out for tangling and shedding. Also, the hair should be thick and not thin.

Human hair can be expensive, so paying for anything less than the finest quality isn’t an option.”

According to reports, hair wigs are now highly sought after in various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and beyond.

Their global success not only enhances Nigeria’s reputation as a hub for creativity and craftsmanship but also paves the way for other Nigerian hair wig businesses to thrive internationally.

Fakes and Reals

As the choices of hair wigs are endless, ranging from vibrant braids and intricate weaves to natural curls that exude confidence, so are the options of vendors, leaving fashionistas at the mercy of the vendors.

This is because discerning the fake wigs from the real wigs has always been a significant bone of contention.

Ms Chukwuagbanarinam also spoke on identifying fake wigs from the original ones.

She said an individual can tell from the texture of the hair the quality of the lace used and the wig cap.

Some human hair vendors sell different grades of human hair, which vary in price. It is essential to ask questions like the kind of lace and wig cap used.”

The Port Harcourt-based entrepreneur, who specialises in the sales of luxury wigs, also said that quality human hair wigs, when taken care of, can last for as long as four to five years.

