Nigerian socialite and businesswoman Fareeda Abdulkabir, popularly known as House of Phreedah, finally broke the silence after attempting suicide on Friday.

Witnesses prevented the beauty expert from jumping off the Third mainland bridge in Lagos on Thursday

The attempt was reportedly linked to her two-month-old marriage to Ademola Okulaja, which recently crashed.

Before the suicide attempt, the estranged couple had engaged in altercations, revealing shocking family secrets on social media and attacking each other.

In a faceless video she made on Friday, Fareeda disclosed why she attempted to take her life.

She said, “I brought myself out like an eight-year-old child to trend on Facebook and Instagram. Love drove me that far. It is love. Anyone in my shoes would understand what I am saying’’.

The mother-of-three noted that it was hard to accept that her ex-husband had left her after she spent millions on their lavish wedding and afterparty.

While appreciating everyone who stood by her during her ordeal, she noted that she didn’t realise she got entangled in fake love appearing to be accurate.

“I decided to spend money because I thought I found true love. The man I married made so many promises to me. It’s not like I was a fool or had the money in abundance. Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me the man only wanted my money, but I was recalcitrant.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide,’’ She explained.

The businesswoman also apologised to all her family members, friends and fans for all the inconveniences she must have cost them with her actions.

Referring to her ex-husband, she noted that she had forgiven him and hoped that God would give him the right woman he deserves.

Suicide Attempt

On Thursday, witnesses saw the businesswoman drive herself to a section of the bridge where she attempted to plunge into the ocean, but their timely intervention prevented her.

Exclaiming with surprise after stopping her, the witness said, “Ah! Make una help o. I see the woman. I just dey go my own. I see the woman. She wan jump.”

Her ex-husband is said to have reportedly left their matrimonial home to meet an alleged sidechick he was dating before they got married.

According to reports, the House of Phreedah’s husband reportedly reunited with his alleged lover.

The short video clip surfaced on social media after she was prevented from committing suicide, capturing her all dressed in black and crying profusely.

Witnesses were seen trying to hold her down while she struggled to get off their grip.

The famous socialite and entrepreneur runs her beauty salon, which stands magnificently in Surulere, Lagos.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction

After videos of the socialites attempting suicide, Iyabo took to her official Instagram page to further confirm the act.

The actress disclosed that she spoke to the businesswoman hours before her suicide mission but never knew she was at that point.

Her caption read, “@houseofphreedabodycare hmm, my darling if I knew you had this on your mind, I wouldn’t have gotten off the phone with you.”

Ojo noted that Fareeda knew what she wanted to do even when they spoke, but somehow, she diverted her attention from figuring it out.

The actress further appreciated God for sparing Fareedah’s life through the intervention of people who saved the situation.

” My love, this will definitely pass. The sun will shine again. Your tomorrow will be better than today, but for now, just breathe. I love you so much; please stay strong. I am praying for you.” She added.

N100m wedding

In June, the famous Lagos-based skincare expert decided to give marriage a second chance when she married her now ex-husband.

The businesswoman was once married to the son of a former Commissioner for Education in Lagos, Tunde Sobowale. The union contracted in 2015 and produced three children.

The beauty entrepreneur’s wedding to Ademola created a social media buzz in June with a talk-of-the-town wedding, amounting to over N100m.

The event, which started with a traditional engagement ceremony, was attended by traditional rulers, socialites, and business moguls, including faces of the Nigerian movie industry.

The star-studded marriage ceremony had the likes of famous Yoruba actresses Mercy Aigbe, Wumi Toriola, Fathia Williams and Iyabo Ojo in attendance.

In the wedding video clip, famous crossdresser Idris Okuneye, Bobrisky, was spotted.

Guests at the wedding turned up in pink lace ‘aso ebi’ complemented with green head gear for women while the men came through with green caps on their Buba and Sokoto.

The couple’s love reportedly started two decades ago when they met in London, where the skincare expert resided.

The budding friendship also reportedly grew into a love relationship. However, it went on and off for two years before they decided to take it to the next level.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

