Nigerian controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, is known by almost everyone, but not many can identify his siblings.

Following the recent death of their father, Bobrisky and his ten other siblings were spotted together for the first time during the burial held in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

The 31-year-old socialite, on Monday, confirmed his dad, Kunle Okuneye, had died via his Snapchat page. However, he did not reveal the cause of his death.

On Tuesday, the video capturing Bobrisky and his siblings during the burial surfaced online, causing a buzz on social media.

In the video, the crossdresser forfeited his controversial lifestyle as he appeared at the funeral covering his face with a black scarf and dressed in an all-black outfit.

Bobrisky’s appearance was basic; he had no makeup and looked nothing like his regular self. While seated with his siblings at the funeral, he was visibly the only light-skinned of his siblings with a feminine look.

Another clip of the videos on social media captured Bobrisky’s father being buried in line with the Islamic faith.

Speaking during the burial, one of Bobrisky’s brothers confirmed that they are eleven, including the crossdresser, who is the last child of the family.

He also noted that their father, while alive, valued education and made sure they were educated.

Following Bobrisky’s father’s death, many fans and well-wishers have consoled the controversial crossdresser and her family.

Emotional Messages

In the video posted on a media YouTube channel, Kilarigbo TV, some of Bobrisky’s siblings, alongside others, were captured expressing their emotional messages about their father.

They shared how they felt about his death and the lessons they learnt from him as well.

The first child of the family, Biodun Okuneye, described his late father as a kind man, a straightforward person who valued family.

He said, “My father doesn’t allow any conflict among people, particularly family members.”

Mr Okuneye also noted that their late father ensured that they were close to family members at all times.

Also, one of the daughters-in-law, Isiamiat Okuneye, described him as a good man.

She said he was one of the best men she ever met and added that he was more of a father than a father-in-law.

Similarly, another sibling, Adebola, noted that he learned much from his late father before his death.

“He taught us religion, life, and many other things. Among all his eleven children, there was no one he didn’t send to school. He took care of us as his children,” he said,

Birthday cancellation

Before his father’s death, a lavish birthday plan was underway by Bobrisky to mark his (Bobrisky’s) 32nd birthday party on 31st August.

However, to honour his father, the crossdresser announced the cancellation of his proposed birthday party.

Via a series of posts shared on his official Instagram story, Bobrisky disclosed the reasons he would not be hosting the party as planned.

The crossdresser, who said he was emotionally exhausted from crying, emphasised that parents’ age doesn’t make their loss any easier to bear.

Via his Instagram story, he wrote, “Have cancelled my birthday party. Instead, I will be doing my dad’s final burial in 41 days. He died at age 78 days. Have cried and cried I’m now tired. No matter how our parents are old, you will never want them to go” (sic).

