The era of the unauthorised use of police and other paramilitary uniforms and other accoutrements by skitmakers and filmmakers seems short-lived.

In a surprising turn of events, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) declared that using its uniforms, kits and other accoutrements by film and skit makers without authorisation was illegal.

This stern warning by the LASTMA is coming after the EFCC and the Nigerian Police had, in the past weeks, warned content creators, movie and skit producers against using EFCC-branded jackets, symbols, insignia, and other accoutrements without authorisation.

The general manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, expressed his displeasure at the demeaning manner in which movie and skit makers portray the institution in their movies and skits.

He said using their uniform without recourse to Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 criminalises such unauthorised use.

Mr Oreagba made this known recently after seeing a fully kitted actress with a LASTMA uniform in a Yoruba film titled ‘Gbogbo Lowo’ and other skits on different social media.

He said that those who violate the order would face the full wrath of the law.

Mr Oreagba warned actors or skit makers should desist from portraying LASTMA officers in their works without applying for and being duly issued a permit for such portrayals.

“We implore the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and other affiliated bodies to warn their members as anyone caught using LASTMA uniform without a permit would be prosecuted,” he warned.

This recent development of the LASTMA is coming on the heels of the police’s threatening to arrest the popular skitmaker, Abdulgafar Oluwatoyin, best known as Cute Abiola.

Like his colleagues, Cute Abiola posted videos where he donned the police uniform, apparently without permission.

In one of his skits, he satirised the Nigerian police begging for money from citizens while discharging their responsibilities amidst the hiked fuel prices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

