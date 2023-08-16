Barely a month after the arrest and ongoing trial of Oyo State-based prankster Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, the Nigerian Police have arrested another prankster.

Trinity Guy was remanded in Agodi prisons, Ibadan, over an allegation of sexualising a minor in his viral skit video.

On Monday, the Enugu State division of the Nigerian Police arrested an Enugu-based comedian, Obed Chekwube Ugwuanyi, also known as MC Sharp, and two others over a prank video.

The Enugu State Police Command made this known through a press statement issued by the police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, on Twitter.

The statement stated that the police operatives stationed in the Nsukka Area Command of Enugu State have taken into custody three individuals, identified as Obed Chekwube Ugwuanyi, also known as MC Sharp (male, aged 32); Chinenye Agbo, also known as Star Ella Ada (female, aged 26); and Anastasia Onu (female, aged 26), who were involved in a recent prank video.

Prank Video

In a recent viral video, a young lady, identified as Chinenye Agbo, was subjected to physical abuse, forceful disrobing, and a coerced haircut, by a gang, under the command of an Enugu-based comedian, Chekwube Ugwuanyi Obed, alias MC Sharp.

The incident purportedly stemmed from an accusation that Ms Agbo had assaulted one Anastasia, who is Obed’s girlfriend, allegedly inflicting a bite on her chest.

In the video, Ms Agbo was also forced to apologise to Mc Sharp and his girlfriend, Anastasia, promising to stay clear from their relationship.

The disturbing video, which portrayed the humiliation of Ms Agbo, prompted widespread condemnation from citizens across Nigeria, which led the police to investigate and arrest those involved.

However, it was later deduced that the viral video was only a prank.

Police Statement

In the statement, DSP Ndukwe said the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, vehemently condemns the incident and has directed the Enugu State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a comprehensive investigation and pursue legal action against those found responsible.

The statement reads in part, “Initial inquiries indicate that the trio is asserting that the contentious video, which has sparked public outrage and conviction due to the shocking physical attack and degrading treatment Chinenye endured as depicted, was executed as a prank to amass followers on their social media profiles.

This, the Commissioner hopes, will deter any potential individuals who might contemplate similar acts under the pretext of a prank.”

The Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had previously warned skitmakers who rely on pranks for their content, urging them to regulate their actions as they threaten Nigerians’ lives.

On Monday, he posted a video on Instagram calling for his arrest.

He urged people affected by the skitmaker’s’ pranks to report him to the authorities. The police PRO also urged victims of such pranks to take legal action against the skit makers involved.

