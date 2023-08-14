The game is on, and Big Brother’s house is getting hotter as the place was rocked by yet another eviction on Sunday night, and the outcome was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

In a twist that left the housemates and the viewers on the edge of their seats, Uriel’s journey ended unexpectedly, with emotions running high and setting social media on fire.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu set the tone for the evening as he began by asking a couple of hot questions. He asked Whitemoney about his strategy to isolate Cee-C, to which Whitemoney said it was to curtail the disrespect he had received from Cee-C.

The stage was set for an intense evening, with the housemates nervously awaiting the verdict of the jury, composed of three influential former housemates.

The spotlight shifted to the jury members, who were tasked with choosing which housemate from the bottom two, Uriel and Seyi, should be evicted.

The jury consisted of Teddy A from the Double Wahala edition, Diana from the Level Up Season, and the winner of the Lockdown season, Laycon.

Uriel’s exit

In the end, Ebuka announced Uriel as the second housemate to leave the All-Stars show. The decision was met with social media outbursts, as Uriel had been a significant player in the house, known for her interactive and funny diary room sessions.

Uriel went to the stage, where Ebuka conducted an emotional exit interview, discussing her relationships and journey within the house. She noted that she would focus on her fitness journey by working with more brands and spotlighting her brand-new restaurant.

The hilarious ex-housemate also said she already misses Neo, all in surprisingly high spirits.

As the show heads into another week of challenges, alliances, and surprises, one thing is clear: the game is only getting started! If tonight’s eviction is any indication, fans can expect many more surprises in the coming weeks.

With the jury in play and after tonight’s shocking eviction, it has become more critical than ever for fans to keep their favourite housemates from the bottom, as anything can happen.

Viewers can save their faves from the hot seat of the jury by voting via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, mobile, or website.

Until the next eviction show next Sunday, viewers can enjoy BBNaija All-Stars on the 24/7 channel – DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.

Moniepoint Nigeria is the headline sponsor for the BBNaija All-Stars Edition, and HFM – a forex and commodities broker, is the associate sponsor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

