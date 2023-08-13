Do you find yourself hiding behind walls or tables to avoid being asked when you will get married? Or do you always ask, “God when?” upon stumbling across pre-wedding pictures of couples? Then this article is for you.

We can all agree that a relationship is a beautiful experience (when you are with the right person). However, sometimes getting into relationships is hard, not because you haven’t found the right person, but because he is taking the time to shoot his shot, aka ask you out.

Flip the table by being the one to initiate the start of the relationship. Don’t worry, and we know doing so is unconventional, so we listed six creative ways for you to shoot your shot.

Ask for directions

It might be a pretty controversial take, but guys appreciate being needed. All you have to do is walk up to your crush or a random guy who, to a certain extent, fits your description of an ideal man. Once you are nearby, pretend like you are clueless and trying to find your way back home or to another location. There is a high probability that directions are not the only thing he would give you (his number, too!).

Attend his church or mosque

Some men rely on religious centres as a qualifying ground for picking a romantic partner. This is mainly due to the notion that the women there possess certain attractive qualities. Find out which church or mosque he attends and begin to visit the place regularly. Chances are, you might get asked a question by your religious leader, and he would take notice of you.

Go through his mother

Before dating apps, single people relied on Nigerian mothers for matchmaking. If you are familiar with, let’s say, your crush’s mother, drop hints about your feelings. Trust Nigerian mothers not to keep quiet, as they will continuously suggest to their sons that they marry you.

Advertise yourself

We know this sounds extreme, but hear us out. You can run Facebook and Instagram ads with one of your best social media posts. Accompany such a post with a caption that heavily suggests you are single without making you appear desperate. Select demographic options that target him, and pray he sees it.

Hang out with his friends

After family, the closest people to a guy’s heart are his brothers. A guy’s relationships don’t appear out of thin air; they start somewhere, like one of his friends introducing him to a girl. Identify your crush’s closest friend and befriend them. Keep your fingers crossed, ready for the day an event brings you two into contact.

Engage with his social media posts

The more you like and leave “interesting” comments under his posts, the more your existence comes under his radar. Don’t be shocked when you get a DM from him asking for a dinner date.

