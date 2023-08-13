No doubt, Nigerian men are a special breed of men, as they have continued to remain the topic of several discussions, especially around the issues of relationships and marriage, both at home and abroad.

Often, many Nigerian men have been forcefully categorised as notorious ‘serial cheaters’, “Yoruba Demons”, ‘scums’ and ‘players’, but that is not always the case as there are some exceptions.

It is also noteworthy that Nigerian men are also applauded for their exceptional knowledge of how to cater to a woman’s needs.

However, an aphorism says, “After God, fear Nigerian men”, which has become a curious stumbling block to enjoying a successful relationship with a Nigerian man.

Are you in a relationship with a Nigerian man, and you are wondering if he is serious about you? Here are five easy ways to know if he is serious about you or not

When a Nigerian man calls you pet names, like “Love of my life”;

Pet names like ‘baby’, ‘babe’, ‘Ikem’, ‘Obim’, and ‘Iyawomi’ could be romantic gestures and are unique, but do not get carried away; it’s just a name; that could change anytime, and it may surprise you that you are not the only one he calls those sweet names.

When a Nigerian man says he wants to marry you;

The topic of marriage is very holy to a Nigerian man, and he often doesn’t joke about it. But when a typical Nigerian man says he wants to marry you, do not take him for his word; he might just be flirting. It’s just a password to get what he wants.

When a Nigerian man says he wants you to be the mother of his children;

Nigerian men are very attached to their children, so when he tells you that he wants you to be the mother of his children, do not rejoice yet, it is not a sure ticket to being his wife. That’s like flirty banter or sweet pillow talk, and before you fall for his words, please be reminded that baby mama is not synonymous with wife.

When his friends are ‘shipping’ you ;

Sometimes his friends would be hailing you, calling you all sorts of lovely names like “Our wife”, “Chef”, or “Madam” They would always tell you stories of how you changed his life and made their friend a better person. All these names and tales come with a trophy-winning feeling, but be on your guard, and don’t let anyone deceive you; it’s just fun; they are fans; fans don’t determine the goals scored in a match.

When a Nigerian man takes you to meet his mother;

Nigerian men do not joke with their mothers, so when your man takes you to meet his mother, it feels like you are a step into his life, but that’s not always the case. Perhaps it could be a coincidence, or indeed, he is taking you to his mother for assessment, and she is just assessing you like she is assessing the others.

When a Nigerian man spends money on you

Money and Gifting are vital love languages, and Nigerian men could be generous and spend their money on you, take you places and buy you beautiful and expensive things, but that does not mean you have snagged a slot in his heart.

The fact

The only way you know a Nigerian man is serious with you is when he holds your hand and walks you down the aisle, and says, “I do” Until then, anything can happen!

