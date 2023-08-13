A famous Nigerian beautician and entrepreneur Winifred Aigbogun has revealed why Nigerian women are obsessed with skin-lightening products.

Over the years, Nigeria’s cultural landscape has evolved, and so has its beauty industry; this has created a flourishing market for skin care products to thrive.

However, in March, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) warned Nigerians against using unapproved cosmetics because the dangers were largely irreversible.

NAFDAC also reported that 77 per cent of Nigerian women used skin bleaching creams, the highest in Africa, compared to 59 per cent in Togo, 35 per cent in South Africa and 27 per cent in women in Senegal.

Speaking about this obsession with skin-lightening creams and products, Ms Aigbogun blamed it on the decline of cultural standards and marketing influence.

She said, “ Nigeria has a diverse population with various ethnic groups, each with its beauty standards. However, for many Nigerian women, particularly those from certain ethnic groups, having lighter skin is considered more desirable and attractive.

“Historical factors, such as colonialism and the influence of European beauty ideals, often influence this preference for lighter skin. We Africans must embrace our skin tone, culture and beauty standards.”

Ms Aigbogun, passionate about beauty and body care, also blamed the beauty industry for this obsession with skin lightening in women.

The beautician said this at the debut of Absolute Glamour Cosmetics, a skincare and cosmetic brand at Ulta Beauty retail in Lagos recently.

Skin lightening craze

She told PREMIUM TIMES that the beauty industry plays a significant role in fueling the demand for skin-lightening products.

“Companies market these products as a solution to achieve a desired lighter complexion, promising increased beauty, confidence, and success. Advertisements often feature lighter-skinned models, creating an aspirational image for consumers. It is wrong because lightning products harm the skin,” she said.

Ms Aigbogun, who owns Absolute Glamour Cosmetics, said it is important to note that the craze for skin lightening is not unique to Nigeria and has been observed in other countries.

She, however, said it is crucial to promote diversity and challenge narrow beauty standards that perpetuate colourism and reinforce inequality based on skin tone.

She said, “My Body-care and skincare solutions are not lightening. I focus on body-care products that improve weight loss and weight gain products, body sculpting, and natural body enhancement products”.

Buttressing her arguments, she said her brand uses natural ingredients and incorporates the latest technological advancements and has garnered a loyal customer base.

Ms Aigbogun’s brand has taken significant steps towards reducing its environmental impact by using eco-friendly packaging and sourcing ingredients responsibly.

