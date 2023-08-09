From skitmaking to real life, Nigerian skit maker Josh2Funny is a contestant on episode 10 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) reality competition.

To audition, a contestant must register through the official link of the show and wait for the confirmation of the audition time and location.

Before his appearance on the show, the 32-year-old comedian was known for his famous YouTube skit called “The Audition.”

In the episodic skits, which could be likened to the structure of a Got Talent show, he appears as different personalities to get a verdict from the judges.

On Wednesday, via their official Twitter page, America Got Talent organisers confirmed Josh2Funny’s audition appearance on their stage.

The caption read, ” Josh Alfred is not giving up! #AGT. This contestant won’t give up! Josh Alfred auditions three times.”

The shared video, with over 1.4 million views, captured the moments the Skitmaker appeared on the stage.

Famous for the uproarious #DontLeaveMe skit, Josh2funny seemed to have left the audience, and the judges cracked up with his audition strategy.

The comedian, with 2.7 million Instagram followers and a 2.4 million TikTok fan base, appeared as usual in his skit.

Imagine a personality with a mix of the “Fastest Rapper in the World,” the “Fastest Reader in the World,” and the “Best Magician in the World” That was what Josh2Funny brought to the AGT table.

Reactions

Mixed reactions have trailed the performance of the Nigerian comedian. While people commended his strategy, few felt he could have used the opportunity better.

Having appeared in the same outfits and characters as he did in his YouTube skits, in 2022, as a Fastest Reader, Best Magician, and Best Rapper. Many shared their thoughts on his approach.

Simon and his crew got casted in a skit, and they didn’t even have a clue 😭😭 — Chima (@chimaihueze) August 9, 2023

He’s the same guy that started the “Don’t leave me challenge” Nigerians are soo talented 😂❤️ — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) August 9, 2023

Do you know how daring you have to be to do this on a global stage? Josh is something else! 😭😂 — Chima (@chimaihueze) August 9, 2023

Josh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Love that he did this on a global stage. I love love Simons — J.S (@thisisbigjules) August 9, 2023

Josh be making us proud even tho na nonsense the Werey Dey do 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9eL028xtU3 — AJIBOLA 🌚 (@jibbyford_) August 9, 2023

It’s how the audience and judges have no clue that there are unpaid actors in Josh Alfred’s latest comedy skit 😀😀😀 Brilliant! — Dr Kelechi Okoro | Ebonyi Babe (@healthertainer) August 9, 2023

Other Nigerians

Aside from Josh2Funny, other Nigerians have participated in the American talent show.

Some of these talents performed outstandingly to put the country on the map and make history. Notable among them is Kechi Okwuchi, one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on 10, December, 2005.

She is a Nigerian-American singer and motivational speaker. In 2017, she appeared in the America Got Talent season 12, where she thrilled judges with her voice.

Her performance at the time earned her a place in the next round, and subsequently, she made it to the show’s finals.

Also, in 2019, Kechi appeared for the American Got Talent: The Champions. She got a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell after her performance. She made it to the finals again but failed to reach the top five.

Another Nigerian who graced the American talent show is Oyindamola Emmanuel, known as Dflex. He thrilled the audience with his contortion skills at the premiere of season 16 of America Got Talent in 2021.

Similarly, In 2022, a young Nigerian fitness educator and chemical engineer, Marvin Achi, was one of the contestants at the American Got Talents show. He exhibited his talents in a hilarious manner that got the crowd screaming and jumping off their seats while the judges praised him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

