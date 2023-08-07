Nigerian businessman Tunde Ayeni, who has been entangled in a messy paternity tussle with an Abuja-based lawyer, Adaobi Alagwu, has issued a statement denying the paternity of Ms Alagwu’s daughter.

It is the second time the businessman would publicly deny having a love child with Ms Alagwu, popularly known as an ex-contestant in The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 2014.

Mr Ayeni denied the claims in a press statement released in March 2023 but, however, confirmed that he was in a relationship with Ms Alagwu that ended in 2019.

This latest rebuttal comes on the heels of his wife, Abiola Ayeni’s recent viral interview wherein she said God gave her a revelation about the infidelity scandal that almost wrecked her marriage of 31 years.

To set the records straight, Mr Ayeni, a former chairperson of the defunct Skye Bank, released a strongly worded disclaimer published in major Nigerian dailies, including The Punch, on Monday.

Mr Ayeni, 56, in his statement, said, ‘’I, Dr Tunde Ayeni CON, hereby refute the noxious rumour concerning me and one Miss Adaobi Alagwu. Consequently, I find it pertinent to set the records straight permanently and for the last time.

“I am not involved with Miss Alagwu, and I will never be again. I wish to affirm that I am a father to three wonderful children with my delectable wife, Abiola. These are the legitimate scions of the Ayeni dynasty. I do not have any child elsewhere’.

DNA Test

The father-of-three also said a DNA test was conducted to ascertain the child’s paternity.

He said, ‘I hereby state that a DNA test was conducted to ascertain the child’s paternity. However, for the sake of the child involved, even though we are NOT related to her, my wife and I have chosen not to speak of the content of the DNA.’’

The Kogi State-born businessman also debunked rumours about an affair with Ms Alagwu.

” The rumours alleging that I gave her certain material possessions, including a house, an office, and cars, are all lies. They are figments of the imagination of mischief makers,” he said.

He also stated that the happiness and stability of his immediate family are of utmost importance to him.

Mr Ayeni is a Nigerian lawyer, investor, and business magnate. He holds board positions in companies throughout Nigeria.

