On Sunday night, Princess became the first All-Stars housemate to be evicted after the jury selected her from the list of housemates who made it to the bottom of the votes.

The jury, made up of Bisola, Dorathy, and Mike, was introduced at the beginning of the live show and brought a sense of excitement and anticipation to the viewers.

As the first eviction of the season, Princess’s departure set the tone for what promises to be an unpredictable and thrilling competition among the remaining All-Stars housemates.

During the show, Tolanibaj seemed obtuse about her alliances in the house when questioned by Ebuka about them.

Ebuka also questioned Ceec and Pere about why they were not speaking with each other. In her response, Ceec said, “I just don’t understand his vibe. The first week we moved into this house, he acted slightly different from the Pere I know outside the house’’.

Now that eviction has happened, fans of the reality show say the dynamics in the house are bound to shift as the remaining All-Stars housemates will have to reevaluate their strategies and alliances.

Also, because of the unpredictable nature of the game, Sunday’s eviction served as a reminder of the importance of staying on top of their game.

Double strikes, warnings

For laying her hands on her fellow housemates CeeC and Doyin, Big Broke issued Ilebaye a double strike for physical violence an hour before the live show began.

CeeC also found herself in a violent situation, but her acts did not improve the situation. Reeling out his judgement to CeeC, Big Brother said, “For walking back into a volatile situation and making it worse, Big Brother finds you guilty of goading”.

CeeC and Ilebaye are both barred from partaking in the head of house game for this week (one week). It means for this week, they are automatically nominated and up for possible eviction.

Also, since Ilebaye and Ceec survived Sunday’s eviction, they will be barred from partaking in the Black Envelope and Pardon Me Please, for the next week.

Big Brother then revisited Article 15 of the “Prohibited Behaviour” rule book. This article lists five behaviours considered prohibitive by Big Brother.

Big Brother said, “The first prohibited behaviour listed is Violence, which may lead to an instant disqualification of the involved housemates. Word for word, here is what the paragraph says: Any housemate who becomes physically violent towards another will be removed from the house immediately”.

Big Brother asked Ilebaye if she had read the rule book, to which she responded in the affirmative.

Again, word for word, Big Brother proceeded:

“Violence may refer to self-inflicted violence or violence towards another. Other types of violence include provocation, goading, bullying and victimisation”. Adding that all of these are punishable by Big Brother.

Pending punishment for CeeC

Big Brother added that should CeeC survive tonight’s eviction process, she will be punished during the week and that he will share her punishment with her later.

For Illebaye, one more strike and she will be immediately disqualified from the Big Brother Naija All Stars house. Illebaye seemed relieved by the double strike, and it was evident that she expected worse.

Meanwhile, Big Brother added that Doyin and Princess were also not innocent and issued them a warning. “In the middle of the violence, rather than diffuse the situation, your acts escalated matters”.

In conclusion, Big Brother warned all the housemates that acts of violence include inserting yourself in a manner that escalates a matter.

Big Brother Naija All Stars is now live on 24-hour channels 198 on DStv and 49 on GOtv.

Fans across Africa and the UK can sign up on the streaming service Showmax.

DStv and GOtv subscribers can use their MyDStv or MyGOtv apps to manage their accounts or Vote when Voting opens later in the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

