It’s day 12 In the Big Brother Naija world. We have seen highly coveted weekly tasks that push housemates to get a piece of the pie to stand out.

There have also been shocking revelations during conversations, with a spice of drama and even fights to dish out exciting content to the audience.

However, it is pertinent to note that while the grand prize of N120m is at stake for the All Stars housemates, their strategies determine how long they last in the house.

Over time, because of their individuality, these strategies are known to fuel altercations among the housemates, emerge conversations, build alliances and form a basis for their relationship in the show.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES curates 15 significant highlights from the big brother house this week.

Ilebaye, Angel’s face-off after task presentation

On Wednesday, after giving a stellar presentation for their fashion challenge and enjoying a boozy night at the Arena, the housemates returned indoors.

Shortly after that, an argument ensued between Angel and Ilebaye. Ilebaye was said to be settling in for bed when she put her paint-stained feet on Angel’s box.

In a short video clip trending on Twitter, Angel went on to confront her, it got heated, and the duo almost got physical, if not for the intervention of other housemates.

He does not eat my food – Uriel accuses Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel has sparked reactions on social media with her observation about Whitemoney.

On Wednesday, during a conversation with Seyi and other housemates, Uriel accused Whitemoney of not eating the food she prepares.

She also claimed he does not want her in the kitchen, and she is scared of his bullying, adding that Whitemoney is jealous of her cooking.

However, she disclosed that she is close with the singer outside the house, yet he bullies her in the kitchen.

Neo confronts Tolanibaj for disrespecting Princess

While Tolanibaj only claims to be friends with Neo, her actions seem to say otherwise. On Thursday, she behaved rudely towards Princess for conversing with Neo.

Before this incident, she chased Ilebaye out of Neo’s bed while conversing. She even labelled it as “the walk of shame.”

On Thursday, in reaction to Tolanibaj’s rude behaviour toward Princess, Neo confronted Tolanibaj to address the incident explaining how it left him perplexed and hurt.

Despite the confrontation, Neoenergy assured Tolanibaj that their friendship dynamics would not change, but he made it clear that the situation had hurt him deeply.

Would Adekunle, Venita’s ship sail?

Adekunle and Venita’s closeness has got many talking and wondering if they will eventually be a couple.

In a few notable times, the duo have slept in the same bed together, sparking talk on the BBNaija streets about a potential romantic ship between them.

Surprisingly, during their first time in Biggie’s house, both housemates were not actively involved in any ship, aside from little controversy around it from other people interested in them.

Based on their similarities, there is a chance for Adekunle and Venita to form a connection in Biggie’s house. However, it remains uncertain whether or not the ship will sail or sink.

Venita secures win for Team Bold

With more than one task win under her belt since the show’s beginning, Venita showcases her creativity on All-Stars.

Housemates were tested on their abilities to collaborate creatively by showcasing their unique fashion skills in designing outfits for a Runway.

While preparing for the task, Venita took the lead and served as the group’s creative director. Her team pushed the creative envelope, allowing them to develop clever ideas for their looks.

Her creativity secured a win for her team, Team Bold. Other team members include Ceec, Ilebaye, Mercy Eke, and Soma.

We’ll no longer separate fights,’ says Whitemoney after Angel, Ilebaye row

Following Ilebaye and Angel’s face-off, Whitemoney told his colleagues to cease separating fights.

There have been pockets of bust-ups already this season, but Angel and Ilebaye is the latest face-off, which led to the former threatening voluntary exit from the house.

In a Thursday chat with Adekunle and Soma, Whitemoney said some housemates are always threatening to fight because they know their colleagues would separate them.

However, he noted that any housemate that goes physical on another should henceforth be allowed to fight. He said, “If anybody drinks begin the fight, I no go answer you again. Na that holding na e dey ginger dem.”

Somangel ship sets sail after sharing first kiss

After going back and forth about his feelings for Angel, Soma finally moved to have a relationship with her.

It is the first official relationship in the house since the show began on 23 July. On Thursday, the ship sailed after they got intimate and shared their first kiss.

The video clip of the kiss trending on social media has got many talking about their combination, particularly praising Soma for seeking consent before the kiss.

Having sex on National TV is terrible – Doyin tells Soma

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Doyin David has shared her thoughts on housemates who have sex on national TV.

Doyin, on Wednesday, during a conversation with her colleague, Soma, noted that there is justification for indulging in sex on national TV.

She noted that she would voluntarily exit the house if she ever engaged in such an act because she won’t be able to live with herself after the experience.

“If you can’t control yourself for weeks without sex, that’s a problem. You should probably pay attention to it. You don’t know what you want in the next five years.” She added.

Cross clears the air on kissing Ilebaye during pool party

A kiss between Cross and Ilebaye is on everyone’s lips, with different narratives about who initiated it first.

It started after their Guinness task on Thursday, and the housemates decided to unwind and celebrate with some drinks.

As the night wore on, Cross and Ilebaye found themselves in the bathroom, caught in a moment of intimacy and shared a kiss.

The incident left many housemates believing that Ilebaye initiated the kiss because of her instances with other male housemates.

However, in a conversation with Tolanibaj, he admitted to initiating the kiss with Ilebaye. Considering her history with Cross, Venita assumed that the kiss also triggered Angel’s altercations with Ilebaye,

Pere, Alex warms heart, with their closeness

The closeness between Alex and Pere is another potential romantic relationship viewers seek.

Pere has admitted that he likes Alex. However, they are taking it slow, and their interaction warms the heart of many fans.

In a recent video, Pere held Alex and refused to let go of her hand on Thursday. The scenario, which left both blushing, was heartwarming to watch.

Speculations are flying about whether or not they will eventually have something more intimate.

Frodd warns mechanic during dairy session

Frodd left many laughing when he warned his mechanic during his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday.

Expressing how much he misses his pregnant wife, Frodd was cut short by Biggie when he tried to warn his mechanic about his car.

The video has since stirred hilarious reactions from viewers, including BBNaija show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Reacting to Frodd’s hilarious move, Ebuka, via his Twitter page, wrote, “How can Frodd be warning his mechanic on international TV?”

I spent N30m on my wedding, Frodd discloses

Frodd has revealed that he spent over N30m million with his wife, Chioma, during his traditional wedding.

The couple got married in February. They announced they were expecting their first child together days before the reality show.

On Wednesday, Frodd, during a conversation, advised his colleague, Cross, to save enough money before considering getting married.

Frodd, while showing Cross his traditional marriage photo album, noted that he spent N5m on just the bride price and N15m on drinks.

My boyfriend promised to pay me N120m in three months not to be in the show – Mercy reveals

Mercy Eke disclosed that her partner offered to give her the N120m cash prize.

On Thursday, during a conversation with Pere and Alex, she revealed that her boyfriend was possessively jealous and didn’t want her to be part of the show.

However, she noted that he offered her the money on purpose, but she wanted to be in Biggie’s house, which was why she didn’t accept the offer.

She said, “He said he would give me the money in three months, but I said no. I want this. I came here. As I come here now, one naira I no go get,”

“I’ll have my first child next year so our kids can get married” – CeeC tells Seyi

BBNaija all-star housemate CeeC revealed her plans to have her first daughter by next year.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared this while talking to her fellow housemate, Seyi, about his son.

She did not disclose whether she was pregnant or getting married soon. She only insisted that she give birth to a daughter to marry Seyi’s three-year-old son.

I’ll kiss Neo, kiss another person. It’s just kissing – Ilebaye tells Doyin

In a short video clip on Thursday, Ilebaye, the show’s highlight, said she would kiss any male housemate she wanted to.

During a chat, Doyin asked her if she would also kiss Neo considering her run-in with Tolanibaj oversleeping in Neoenergy’s bed; she admitted that she would.

“I’ll kiss Neo and kiss another person; it’s kissing. He’s not fucking me,” she said.

