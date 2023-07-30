I made millions pimping Venita, other female housemates – Ike BBNaija

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper dem’ ex-housemate, currently part of the All-Stars show, Ike Onyema, has made a shocking revelation about his co-reality female housemates.

On Monday, Ike disclosed that he makes millions of naira by arranging for some BBN girls to connect with his wealthy friends.

Ike alleged that one of the girls he always introduces is his co-housemate, Venita Akpofure. He disclosed that he had contacted her numerous times for this purpose.

He said, “I make money from PR, organising parties, and these boys call me to arrange Big Brother babes for them.”

“Venita knows how many times I have called her. I make the most money when I give BBNaija girls to ballers, including Venita.”

Chibok Girl engaged nine years after escaping from Boko Haram’s captivity

Nine years after Boko Haram abducted over 250 school girls in Chibok, one of the escapees, Joy Bishara, has gotten engaged to her American lover, identified as James.

On Tuesday, via her Instagram page, Ms Bishara, who turned 27 in June, broke the news of her engagement.

Expressing her excitement, she gushed over her lover and how lucky she was to have him as her partner. Her caption read, “I said yes to love, laughter, and happily ever after with my best friend. I am overjoyed to start this journey with my life’s lover,” she added.

Eniola Badmus sues TikToker for defamation

Famous Nollywood actress turned politician Eniola Badmus has insisted, despite pleas, to charge a TikTok user, identified as Ego Okoye, to court for defamation.

Ms Okoye made a viral post on Tiktok, portraying the 40-year-old actress as pimping young ladies to politicians for money.

The actress confirmed Ms Okoye’s arrest in a now-viral video posted on her official Instagram page on Monday.

The short video clip captured the TikToker looking sober and remorseful while Eniola questioned her.

Eniola said, “You just decided to spoil my name. You can’t be sorry o. Don’t worry, and we are going to court. This is the girl who called me a professional pimp.”

“Have I pimped you before? That your friend, where is she, you must provide for her, don’t you have a friend again? She must come back. She will be your witness.”

Tolanibaj bashes Ilebaye for frolicking with Neo, Kidwaya, others

In a viral video on Friday, Tolanibaj chased Illebaye out of her room for frolicking with different guys in the house, particularly Neo.

In the clip trending on social media, Neo and Ilebaye were captured on his bed, cosying up in each other’s arms.

Suddenly, Tolanibaj stood up and pulled away the duvet that covered them. Illebaye was shocked with her reaction saying, “Jesus, what the fuck?”

“Go to your room. Go to your room. Both of you get out. You’re not going to sleep next to me. Okay? Get up, out.” Tolanibaj told Ilebaye.

“You’re a squirrel. Jumping from man to man. Desperate bitch, always looking for highlights,” she added.

BBNaija’s ex-housemate, Tacha, robbed in France

Former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality star Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, narrated how she was robbed of her belongings in Paris, France.

On Monday, Tacha, in a post on her Twitter handle, described Paris as the real ghetto she has seen.

The reality star explained that she arrived in Paris with three pieces of luggage, but two were stolen.

Expressing her displeasure, she wrote, “Terrifying, Paris is the real ghetto. My shoes, money, wigs, clothes and laptop are all gone. How do you steal Two Big Luggage?”

The robbery occurred hours after she revealed her reasons for not participating in the ongoing Big Brother Naija all-stars show.

Actress Peggy arrests colleague for allegedly stealing gas cylinder

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has arrested a production crew member on her movie set for allegedly stealing a gas cylinder and other items.

On Monday, the actress shared a video of the arrested suspect, Chizoba, on her Instagram page.

Recounting her encounter with Chizoba, Peggy explained that the production crew was filming at an apartment she provided.

She warned her colleagues not to work with Chizoba and wrote: “Dear film-makers, this post is for you all never to employ this guy called Chizoba. I met him at a production I was in.”

‘‘Immediately, the job was over. This guy returned to steal a gas cylinder and generator parts worth N80,000 and sold it for N15,000 two weeks ago.”

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe debunks police arrest, N700m fraud allegations

Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe has dismissed reports that she was arrested over a N700m fraud by a certain Michael Diongoli.

Mr Diongoli claimed that Mimi defrauded him and refused to supply the furniture he paid for. He also alleged that the contract was worth N700m instead of N472m.

However, on Wednesday, the actress, through a statement by her legal team, revealed that both the purported arrest and N700m claim were untrue.

Davido’s second baby mama denies welcoming another baby with singer

On Friday, Davido’s second babymama, Amanda, debunked reports that she welcomed another child with the singer.

Earlier, Anita Brown, the singer’s alleged U.S. lover, claimed Amanda delivered another baby for Davido. A few hours later, Amanda posted a photo of her carrying a child.

However, Amanda has now countered the claim, revealing that the baby was her friend’s.

She also called out people propagating the rumours to stop spreading fake news about her.

She wrote, “Woke up to some serious bullshit!! I can’t even post my best friend’s baby without you people making shit up.

“That’s my fucking best friend’s baby. I knew you all were stupid, but I didn’t know you couldn’t read either?”

Davido’s alleged US lover turns singer, drops single

Davido’s alleged American lover, Anita Brown, released a song titled ‘Womanizer’.

The model and businesswoman shared a song preview on her official Instagram page on Thursday.

Ever since she unveiled the song, there have been mixed reactions, particularly as regards the title of the song.

Brown became a social media sensation after she accused Davido of being the father of her unborn baby.

The model has been relentless about Davido levelling countless allegations against the singer, his wife and his family.

However, Davido has not reacted or acknowledged her allegations since the controversy.

Nollywood actress Ebele Okaro loses husband

On Instagram, Nollywood actress Ebele Okaro disclosed her husband’s sudden death on Saturday.

She shared a photo of her deceased husband and an emotional caption expressing her pain.

The 59-year-old movie actress stated that she firmly believes her husband has started a new journey because life has many facets, and Earth is only one.

She wrote, “For nothing loved is ever lost, and he was loved so much. Anyi rest in peace ”.

Hilda Baci’s relationship with Dapper Damm

The current world record holder for the longest cooking marathon, Hilda Baci, has allegedly sparked dating rumours with a music executive, Dapper Damm.

On Thursday, a Snapchat clip captured the celebrity chef dancing with the music executive at a club.

They danced passionately, leaving many fans, who hoped Hilda Baci was single, heartbroken.

The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and onlookers couldn’t help but envy their connection on the dance floor.

Since the video surfaced, there have been mixed reactions about the nature of their relationship. Many are left curious, trying to find out if Hilda is indeed single or if she is taken.

