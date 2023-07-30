Over the years, the African modelling industry has become an enchanting playground where aspiring models seek to make their mark.

It is why Hassan Duba, a famous Kenyan model and a Miss Influencer UAE 2022 second runner-up, says she is committed to inspiring and mentoring aspiring models.

Among other laurels, Duba, named one of the most beautiful girls alive in the United Arab Emirates in 2021, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that intentional models can still stand out despite the influx of influencers into their industry.

She said, “Models can explore various related businesses to diversify their careers and stay relevant in the constantly evolving fashion industry. To stay relevant in the industry, models can embrace social media. They can leverage platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to connect directly with their audience, share their work, and create a personal brand. Consistent and engaging content can help them stay visible and relevant.”

Duba, whose striking dark-skin colour is difficult to overlook, also said that models should stay updated on industry trends, fashion shows, and emerging brands.

She said it would help them adapt to changing styles and preferences, ensuring they remain relevant in their work.

Squashing misconceptions

Duba said there are some misconceptions about models which are harmful and unfair.

Highlighting some of them, Duba, a finance & accounting student at Berlin International Business Institute, said it is diminishing in the fashion industry to think of models as just “clothes hangers” or passive objects.

“Modelling and Influencing is a profession. Misconceptions about fashion models and influencers can be harmful and unfair. Models often must maintain strict diets, undergo rigorous training, and deal with long hours and demanding schedules.”

“Many models are knowledgeable individuals with various interests and expertise beyond their appearance. Emphasising their professionalism, work ethic, and accomplishments can help challenge this misconception.”

Aside from modelling, Duda also is an entrepreneur and owns her skincare brand.

She is also a philanthropist and has been recognised by the Nelson Mandela African Leadership Institute for her contributions to African education and philanthropy.

The beauty queen has snagged influencing deals with major brands in UAE, like Minaroe, owned by Lisa Milan. She has collaborated with celebrities like Chanel Ayan, Temz and Lupita Nyongo.

Duba, a business student at Harvard University, has participated in several global fashion shows, like the Fashion Week Dxb, Arise Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week.

