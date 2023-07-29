The words “E choke” are best used when describing the reactions of Nigerians to the current fuel prices. The past few weeks have seen Nigerians take to their social media pages, ranting about how the average cost of N617 per litre is disrupting their daily activities.

Vehicle owners are undoubtedly the most affected group, as the subsidy removal has increased the amount they previously would have allocated to their vehicles.

While you have little say in fuel prices, you control the types of cars you drive.

Before buying or changing your car, you should temporarily ditch purchasing a luxury vehicle and opt for fuel-efficient ones. For example, always consider the engine of a vehicle. Trust us in the long run. You would be happy if you bought a 1.1-litre engine car over a fancy car with gold seats.

To steer you in the right direction regarding what Kia, Honda or Suzuki cars to buy, we have compiled a list of fuel-efficient vehicles that would leave a small smile on your face when people around you cry about how they spent an entire month’s salary on fuel.

Kia Picanto

With an average fuel consumption of 5.8L for 100 kilometres, the Kia Picanto features a lightweight design, advanced engine technology, and smart driving features that make it a contender on our list. Equipped with advanced engineering, the car’s powertrain optimises combustion processes and consists of different models for your preference.

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i10’s fuel consumption ranges from approximately 5 to 6 litres per 100 kilometres. This translates to around 47 to 58 miles per gallon (mpg) for city and highway driving combined.

Nissan Tilda/ Versa

Nissan Tilda engines are engineered to deliver sufficient power while optimising fuel consumption for daily driving. The fuel consumption of the Tiida/Versa typically ranges from approximately 6 to 8 litres per 100 kilometres for fuel variants. This translates to around 37 to 47 miles per gallon (mpg)

Honda City

Depending on its model, the fuel consumption of Honda City varies. However, the average fuel consumption is 5.2 L/100km. The highest fuel consumption was estimated at 5.4 L/100km.

Toyota Prius

Toyota’s renowned Prius offers 67.0 MPG in its self-charging hybrid variant, putting it ahead of the competition. If the battery is kept charged, the plug-in hybrid model achieves an even greater official economy of 235.4 MPG. The Prius is well-known for its dependability and superb interior quality.

Suzuki Swift

The Suzuki Swift has a moderate hybrid configuration in which the electric motor relieves the load on the gasoline engine, resulting in an average fuel consumption of 64.0 MPG. It finds an appealing balance between better efficiency and energetic performance, making it an attractive alternative if you are looking for a fuel-efficient supermini.

Toyota Corolla

Unofficially dubbed the Idan of the Nigerian private transport system, the Toyota Corolla earns its place on this list with a remarkable fuel efficiency of 32 MPG in the city and 41 MPG on the highway. The Corolla, with its dependable reputation and fuel-efficient performance, is a popular choice for drivers looking for a practical and cost-effective vehicle.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is a compact vehicle staple that delivers on fuel efficiency, with an average fuel economy of 12.3 to 13.9 km per litre.

The Civic remains a popular choice for individuals wishing to save money on fuel without sacrificing comfort and luxury, thanks to its large cabin, safety features, and dependable performance.

Kia Rio

The Kia Rio has high fuel efficiency, making it an excellent choice for city driving and daily commuting. With an estimated 32 MPG in the city and 41 MPG on the interstate, the Kia Rio is a fuel-efficient alternative. Its economic 1.6-litre inline-4 engine and aerodynamic design let it stretch every gallon of fuel.

Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is known for its sporty look and compelling driving dynamics, but it also stands out for its estimated fuel consumption of 10.6 to 13.9 kilometres per litre. The Mazda 3 appeals to those who want a car that stands out on the road and is conscious of its environmental impact.

Toyota Yaris

At the heart of the Toyota Yaris is excellent fuel efficiency. The Yaris, with its zippy yet efficient engine, achieves an average fuel consumption of 32 MPG in town and an outstanding 41 MPG on the highway. The Yaris is an economic buddy, saving you money at the pump whether you’re negotiating congested city streets or starting on long interstate travels.

Hyundai IONIQ

The Hyundai IONIQ is a well-rounded, fuel-efficient vehicle.

It is available in both self-charging and plug-in hybrid models, catering to various driving preferences. Its plug-in hybrid form can travel up to 39 miles on pure electric power, making it an excellent choice for short commutes.

The IONIQ offers a remarkable combination of efficiency and mobility, with a fuel use of 60.0 MPG.

