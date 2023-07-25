The Guinness World Records warning to Nigerians to go easy on the non-stop unnecessary record-breaking challenges might have been brushed aside.

Motivated by Hilda Baci’s feat, Nigerians have not ceased with continuous attempts to earn the world-acclaimed certificate.

The newest attempt is a 100-hour speech-a-thon event ongoing in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The record-breaking attempt is organised by a business entrepreneur, AK Abdulrahman, who described himself as a model, business influencer, developer, and business consultant.

The event started on 20 July and will end on 25 July.

Before now, several GWR attempts have emerged, from Chef Dammy’s controversial cook-a-thon and smile-a-thon challenge to other mundane and clout-chasing shots. The list is endless.

However, Mr Abdulrahman appears to be on the right track with his record choice in an attempt to earn a spot in the Guinness World Hall of Fame. His fans describe his attempt as the most intellectual and mentally stimulating.

On Wednesday, via his official Instagram page, Abdulrahman announced his intentions to hold a 100-hour longest speech marathon to displace the previous record held by an Indian, Ananta Ram.

GWR say Mr Ram holds the record for the longest speech marathon at 90 hours and two minutes in Kathmandu, Nepal. The event was held from 27 to 31 August 2018.

Business sense

Via his Instagram page, Mr Abdulrahman announced that the speech-a-thon event would be a platform to discuss an array of topics ranging from religion and fashion, amongst other things.

He said, “Hello world, my name is Ak Abdulrahman, Ilorin, father-of-10. I applied for the Guinness Book of Record longest speech marathon attempt forty days ago.”

“I would use this opportunity to market vendor businesses for free. I’ll discuss love, sex, public figures, religion, loans, and debts. A free trade fair exhibition would occur at Ak Abdulrahman Mall, Unity Road Ilorin.”

Seeking the support of his fans and Nigerians entirely in Yoruba, the business entrepreneur urged everyone to show their massive support for him during his Guinness World attempt.

He asked them to make him proud at the end of the event by cheering him up to the last day.

He also creatively infused a trade fair at the event, and there he says he spends his break time checking and patronising vendors.

‘‘Dear all, the business advert session is where all of us will benefit. I understand how hard starting and managing a business can be. Marketing our business to the world is an effective way to grow and make more income through our business. Please drop a single comment detailing your business in the comment section. I will read this out live when it’s time,’’ he wrote on Instagram.

Calling off GWR attempt

On Sunday, two days away from completing his speech-a-thon attempt, Abdulrahman hinted at cancelling his attempt for religious reasons.

The Ilorin-based entrepreneur, via his Instagram page, shared private messages he received. The messages cautioned him to stop the attempt because he might be going against what Islam as a religion preaches.

While Abdulrahman has given speculation to cancel his attempt, he said the claims would be proven as the truth for him to do so.

He said, “It was brought to my hearing that we were corrected regarding my program.

“It was said that it is a way of promoting alcohol, which is against Islam. If this claim is true, I will end my quest to become the longest speech marathon.”

