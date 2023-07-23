I’m done trying to make peace with Basketmouth- AY Makun

Famous Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has said he will stop trying to settle the beef between him and his colleague, Basketmouth.

During an interview in April 2023, AY disclosed that in 2006, Basketmouth refused to pay him N30,000 after he stood in for him at an event.

Ay, who hails from Ondo State, claimed he reached out to Basketmouth, but he lied, saying he was still waiting to receive payment from the show organisers.

In a recent Thursday interview on the Tejubabyface show, AY revealed how he tried several times to settle the beef with his colleague before deciding to let go.

He said, “Friendship is not by force. For me, I am not pushing anything anymore. If I have to go to my grave not sitting with any of these guys. I’ll be happy.”

GWR distances self from cry-a-thon attempt

The Guinness World Records has reacted to the controversies of a Cameroonian man identified as Tembu Daniel, who attempted a 100-hour longest crying record.

Daniel, a comedian, began his attempt on 9th July to cry nonstop for seven days.

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC on Sunday, Tembu disclosed that he temporarily lost his vision for 45 minutes during the challenge.

Reacting to Daniel’s attempt, GWR on Wednesday distanced itself from his attempt to set a new record.

GWR wrote, “Just to quell some recent rumours, we wouldn’t ever monitor a record for the longest marathon crying.”

Big Brother Naija Season five winner, Laycon bags master’s degree

Former Big Brother Naija season five (5) winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as Laycon, has bagged a Master’s degree from a University in the United Kingdom (UK)

The rapper, on Friday, graduated with a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth.

On Friday, the BBN winner announced the news via his official Twitter page and urged his fans to follow their dreams too.

He wrote, “For the past 18 months, I’ve been chasing one of my dreams, and I’m happy to say I have completed my MA degree in International Relations from the University of Portsmouth,”

Nigerian lady suffers chin syndrome after GWR smile-a-thon attempt

Following her Guinness World Record 72-hour smile-a-thon attempt, a Nigerian lady identified as Alex Sandra has disclosed how it affected her health.

On 16 July, Ms Sandra began her 72-hour challenge for the longest smiling record. She completed her attempt on 19th July.

She set out to displace the current holder, a Brazilian lady, Mariana Costa, who achieved the record at two hours, two minutes, 4.00 seconds.

Via a video posted on her Instagram page, she revealed that she was diagnosed with long chin syndrome after the attempt, which also included ‘chin ptosis’.

Meanwhile, the world record body has yet to recognise or endorse her attempt officially.

DJ Cuppy’s sparks dating rumours with American rapper, Swae Lee

Nigerian Disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has sparked dating rumours with an American rapper, Swae Lee.

It is coming a few days after she reportedly broke up with her British fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

Recently, DJ Cuppy and Swae Lee were spotted riding a boat cruise in Lagos. The duo were engrossed in a conversation, both smiling cheek to cheek.

Taking to her Instagram page, DJ Cuppy shared videos and pictures of them and emphasised her love for large boats, saying she cannot lie about it.

In one of the videos, Swae Lee, who previously stated that he is partially from Nigeria, appeared to enjoy his moment with DJ Cuppy.

Meanwhile, following her post, several mixed reactions have suggested the duo are allegedly dating.

Regina Daniels becomes Social Secretary of Senators’ wives

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has been appointed as the social secretary of Nigeria’s 10th Senators’ wives association (SWAN).

Regina is married to Ned Nwoko, who recently became the senator representing Delta North.

Via her official Instagram page on Wednesday, the actress shared pictures from the association’s inaugural meeting, which Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the senate president, hosted.

She said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss ways to support the senators in serving Nigerians better.

The billionaire’s wife further disclosed that she was appointed as the social secretary of the association and looked forward to a great Nigeria.

Controversial skit maker Trinity Guy regains freedom

After 26 days in prison, Nigerian skit maker Abdullahi Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, has finally regained freedom.

On 26th June 2023, a Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, ordered the remand of the skit maker for allegedly sexualising a minor in a viral skit video.

Disclosing Trinity Guy’s release via Instagram on Friday, a colleague, Abdugalfar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, announced that the skit maker was released on bail.

Judy Austin lashes out at trolls criticising Yul Edochie

Actress Judy Austin, the second wife of Yul Edochie, has lashed out at trolls attacking the comportment of her husband after his son’s death.

Yul lost his son, Kambilichukwu, sometime in March. However, barely a few weeks after the incident, he returned to social media. Many trolls bashed him for being insensitive about his son’s demise.

On Saturday, Judy lashed out at the trolls and urged critics to allow her husband to mourn his late son how he wants to.

She cautioned the trolls to desist from criticising Yul via a video she shared on her Instagram page.

“Come for Yul Edochie, and I’ll come for you one thousand times. Wait till your child dies; then, you can show us how to mourn.”

Reacting to Judy’s post, Yul commended his second wife’s support for him, saying, ” You’re not called Ijele Odogwu for nothing. May the heavens reward and bless you. Thank you for the support.”

I’m richer than every Yahoo boy – Frank Edwards

Famous Nigerian Gospel artiste and songwriter Frank Edwards has explained why he considers himself wealthier than internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys.

On Saturday, during a religious event, the music evangelist noted that the comfort he enjoys from his wealth differs from those who engage in internet fraud.

To bolster his points, the gospel singer said he could spend his money more quickly than Yahoo boys, who he claimed do not “sleep at night or in peace.”

He added that he can support his family members financially, but restrictions limit internet fraudsters.

“But me, I can sleep. I can buy anything I want. I can help anyone I want to help. And I am sure that my salvation is intact. Most importantly,’’ he said.

Why I quit gospel music – Simi

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has revealed why she dropped gospel music to stick with circular songs.

The music diva started her career as a gospel artiste. She released her debut album titled ‘Ogaju’ in 2008. However, she gained her spotlight in the circular world in 2014 after she released ‘Tiff’. The song got nominated for The Headies ‘Best Alternative Song’ in 2015.

On Saturday, during an interview session on MTV Base Africa’s Official Naija Top 10 programme, the singer disclosed that she stopped singing gospel music because of financial challenges.

She said she wasn’t making enough money for studio sections and promotions.

The mother-of-one said, “I used to go to many churches to perform. They will pay me like N5k, N10k.

” Do you know the highest amount of money I collected while doing gospel music? N70,000. And I felt like I had arrived. I still paid a 10 per cent tithe from the money,” she added.

