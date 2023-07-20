The federal government has revealed plans to boost the Nigerian entertainment economy and transform it into Africa’s creative, cultural and entertainment capital.

Nigeria’s newly appointed Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy, Hannatu Musawa, outlined a plan to boost growth in Nigeria’s creative economy in a statement on Thursday.

The goal, she said, is to deliver a national strategy that supports President Bola Tinubu’s plan to double the national economy to $1 trillion within eight years.

Ms Musawa noted that the current administration has demonstrated bold decisions through the president, who has a transformative agenda for Nigerians.

The special adviser said, “Nigeria sits at an inflexion point where our global cultural impact is at an all-time high, combined with a new progressive administration. The time is now to support the talent and institutions that power the cultural, entertainment and creative economy.

“Nigerian artistes such as Burna Boy, Asake and Wizkid, curators like Tokini Peterside and Nike Okundaye and other contributors to the sector, are exporting our vibrant culture to the world,’’ the statement read.

Commending the growth in the Nigerian entertainment industry, she particularly said Afrobeats and Nollywood have grown globally.

According to her, the developments planned in the creative space will usher in a new era where the government supports creative talents nationwide.

She added that it would give Nigerian creatives an excellent platform to practice their craft and improve the nation’s economy.

Destination 2030

Ms Musawa explained that the plan, dubbed Destination 2030, aims to unify all the sectors in space under a single vision.

She said the initiative will cover different aspects of culture and entertainment, which include literature, music, film, design, visual arts, and heritage.

She said all aspects included would be aimed at promoting Nigeria’s cultural identity on a global scale.

“A robust creative and cultural economy can be a significant catalyst for growth and presents an opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog its current development trajectory.”

“By implementing the plan, the sector has the potential to substantially contribute to the country’s economic growth, meaningfully to national GDP and creating much-needed jobs for talented youth in the sector,” she said.

She further noted that the creative economy, culture and tourism contribute more to global GDP than oil & gas production.

History

Reflecting on how the Nigerian cultural space has evolved, Ms Musawa went down memory lane to highlight Nigeria’s cultural history.

She noted that Nigeria has a rich, diverse, documented heritage that dates back two millennia beginning with the Nok culture, from the latter parts of the middle ages to Pre-Colonial times.

The special adviser noted that there had been several ancient kingdoms, including Oyo, Katsina, Jukun & Kano, and more recently, others like Bonny and Opobo.

In conclusion, she said, “When this history is juxtaposed with the events that are happening today, what we see is a continuous cultural journey that has evolved and adapted”.

