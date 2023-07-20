The fashion world has evolved, particularly with designers being bolder about nudity. In this premise, the director of Nook International fashion weekend, Odochi Parker, has explained how the show consciously promotes decency in dressing with its models.

The yearly show has organised two editions since its inception in February 2022. Its significant sponsors are Heritage Bank, Keystone Bank, and Citi Trust Asset Management.

At a press conference held in Lagos on Thursday, the show’s director, Ms Parker, explained the motive behind the fashion event and why their models were different.

She said, “Fashion goes beyond nakedness, which we all know is prominent in our society, and then who makes these naked dresses, the designers. And, of course, who chooses to wear these naked dresses, our children?

“It goes beyond there; decency in personality, men have made the fashion industry look like a whorehouse. It seems as though if you do not conform, you cannot be part of the fashion industry,” She added.

She also disclosed that the show trains and reorients their models based on dressing decently, even on the runway.

Drawing similarities in the fashion world, she asked, “Can’t we have Naomi Cambell, who would walk international runways with her hair raised? Without defiling themselves? Or, without bending to the norms of the fashion industry, this is our passion.”

She also noted that the Nook international show would help curb the prevalence of “all sorts of immoralities, homosexualism and lesbianism” among young models.

On her part, Dame Momoh, one of the show’s organisers, noted how their first edition achieved the set goals.

“We were very particular about the outfit on the runway because our theme is decency in dressing. I could boldly say we achieved 70% decency in the first show,” She said.

Concept

During the media conference, Ms Momoh narrated how the Nook international fashion weekend was conceived.

She said the show was born out of the need to do something different, particularly in the Nigerian fashion industry.

The director said, “We are three sisters who came together with the vision of how to be impactful in the fashion industry.”

“First of all, this vision was laid upon our spirits with the help of the Holy Spirit. It came from God, but initially, it came as a passion.”

“Yes, we love dressing, and we love looking well, but what has that got to do with us? As we went alone, God kept opening up the vision for us. That is why we are at this point.” she added.

Speaking on the motive that drives the show, she and other directors questioned some existing narratives in the fashion industry to get answers.

She noted, “And we said, what is it going to be about? How do we impact society? How do we bring decency onto the runway? How do we impact society? How do we give back?”

Making Impact

On how the show impacts, Ms Momoh said beyond creating a show, the real question lies in its impact, particularly on its specified audience.

She said, “Like I keep telling people, it is not enough to be particular about yourself. When you go, we shall all go someday. What would you be remembered for?”

The director mentioned one of its designers, identified as Olupku, who the show has taken to the international pedestal.

“I tell people that there is no way Olupku would tell the story of his journey that he would not mention the Nook international fashion show because we have taken him to the next level.”

Also, she noted two models, identified as Bryan and Blessing, who were the 2022 faces of the show. According to her, the show also impacted their journey in the fashion industry.

However, the director noted that the show hopes to touch more lives, particularly young models, beyond its current achievements.

Meanwhile, Ms Parker noted that the show, beyond its advocacy for decency in the fashion world, is more like a charity, more of lending a hand, giving back.

