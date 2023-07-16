Wizkid gets no nomination at Headies

For the first time in 13 years, Nigeria Afrobeats Artiste Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, did not bag a nomination in the 16th edition of the Headies Awards.

On Wednesday, the Headies Awards organisers announced the nominees in different categories. After the announcement, several mixed reactions trailed Wizkid’s absence from the nomination list.

Many were surprised that Wizkid, a Grammy award-winning singer, was not nominated. Some people argued that the artiste’s latest project, ‘More Love Less Ego,’ should be considered for nomination.

However, Wizkid is yet to respond to his name’s omission amid the social media buzz about him.

Blackface accuses Burnaboy, others of stealing his songs

On Friday, Blackface, a one-time member of the now-disbanded music group Plantashun Boiz, accused Famous Nigerian singers Burnaboy, Wizkid and Asake of sampling his songs without his permission.

In a recent interview on Naija FM, the singer claimed that Asake sampled his song ‘Ikebe Super’ on the ‘Joha’ track. Blackface also claimed to be a ‘source of inspiration’ for new-generation artistes. However, he warned them to contact him before sampling his songs.

He further recalled how, in 2015, prominent artistes Burnaboy and Wizkid copied his song ‘Twist and Turn’ in one of their song collaborations. He said they sampled his song on the ‘Ginger’ track.

“They love music, I know, but does it give them the right to sample remake or remix works I have already released without proper permission? I guess they are the real ones sabotaging me,” he said.

BBNaija Frodd, wife’s first baby shower

Big Brother Naija’s (BBN) ex-housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, known as Frodd, and his wife, Chioma, are expecting their first child together.

In December 2022, the couple, who recently tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony, revealed their union.

On Thursday, the couple with their friends held their baby shower at their residence in Lagos.

In a video of the event shared on his Instagram page, it captured Frodd and his wife excited as they posed for pictures and videos. They also showed happiness as they watched the fireworks explode.

His caption read, “Blessed,”

May Edochie’s family reveals how their son died

May, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and her family, have revealed how their son Kambilichukwu died.

On 30th March, 16-year-old Kambilichukwu reportedly died after developing a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

Via a phone call with a journalist on Friday, May disclosed that her son allegedly died from food poison.

May claimed her son, Kambilichukwu died after eating a burger and having a drink that a yet-to-be-the-identified person gave him.

May said a student saw the stranger who delivered the burger and drink, but his (the student’s) family kept mum.

Suspended Nollywood actor Jerry Williams in rehab

Nollywood actor Jerry Williams is reportedly undergoing intensive therapy at an undisclosed rehab centre to help him concentrate on his health and recovery.

The Actors Guild suspended him on 29th June following his abuse of illicit substances.

Announcing Jerry’s suspension, the National President of the actor’s body, Emeka Rollas, said the actor was monitored from December 2022 until his condition worsened.

On Saturday, via his Instagram page, an actor and film director, Ugezu J. Ugezu, shared a picture of the actor suggesting his rehab journey.

Along with some photos in which he posed alongside the embattled actor, Ugezu’s caption read, “It will end in praise.”

DJ Cuppy, fiance spark breakup rumours

On Saturday, Nigerian DJ Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, sparked breakup rumours with her fiancé, a British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

Taylor reportedly unfollowed her on Instagram, with mixed reactions suggesting the lovers have broken up.

Since they became engaged in November 2022, they have regularly shared their pictures and moments on social media.

Similarly, they made news headlines in 2021 when DJ Cuppy separated from Taylor briefly after he was accused of cheating. However, months later, they reconciled.

DJ Cuppy nor Taylor has yet to respond to the latest breakup rumours.

Adekunle Gold recalls OAU students’ harassment

Eight years after being harassed, famous Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko known as Adekunle Gold has recounted his encounter during a performance at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

In June 2015, the singer made the headlines after some OAU students allegedly stormed his hotel room and asked him to refund half of his money or they would beat him up.

While reacting to a post on Twitter, Adekunle Gold turned down a fan’s request to perform in the ‘fun-loving’ school.

Adekunle wrote, “Poor what?! I had just one song out then (SADE); they knew it! They booked me!”

“I prostrated for the students. If you like, go OAU, go perform, anything wey your eyes see is on you.”

Don Jazzy reveals why he didn’t sign Wizkid Davido

Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy, has revealed why he did not sign Wizkid and Davido to Mo’ Hits, the now-defunct record label.

In 2006, Don Jazzy, alongside D’banj, co-founded Mo’ Hits Records, but in 2012, the record label dissolved.

On Saturday, in a podcast interview with a YouTuber, Fisayo Fosudo, Don Jazzy said he could not sign Wizkid when the Afrobeats singer began his career because Banky W’s EME got to him first.

Regarding Davido, the Mavin boss said at some point, he saw the opportunity to sign Davido into his record label. He said he figured out the ‘Unavailable’ crooner would be better on his own.

BB Naija Vee arrests plumber for fraud

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Vee Iye created a social media buzz after she disclosed that she arrested a plumber for scamming her N150,000.

On Thursday, the reality took to her verified Twitter handle to vent her frustration after discovering that the plumber defrauded her after she hired him to fix a faulty tap

Narrating her ordeal, she expressed her disappointment at how some Nigerian artisans seize every opportunity to scam people.

She noted that the plumber charged her N150,000 for a job that cost only N20,000.

She wrote, “My plumber scammed me and collected 150k for a 20k job, and one IDIOT is telling me it’s because “everyone is hungry” He will eat in jail.”

Portable arrests mechanic for publicly advising him

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Saturday, arrested his mechanic for publicly advising him on his damaged G-wagon car.

On Wednesday, Portable survived a ghastly crash, which saw his brand-new G-Wagon Brabus badly damaged.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram page to thank God. He also noted that proceeds from his music would help him acquire another car.

The incident happened at the Osapa London axis of Lagos State. It is the second time in 2023 that Portable would crash his car. In May 2023, he was involved in a minor accident with his Lexus car.

The Zazu crooner arrested his mechanic because of a series of short videos he (the mechanic) shot on Saturday.

The mechanic advised the singer to dismantle his wrecked vehicles and sell the parts to recoup some money.

The mechanic said, “This car is written off! We have looked at it and repairing this car would be difficult. The best thing for the owner to do is to sell it as scrap”.

Kemi Afolabi shares experience battling Lupus

One year after her recovery from a diagnosed incurable illness, lupus, Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has shared her experience, especially the adjustments she is making.

The actress announced in June 2022 that she was undergoing treatment for Lupus at John Hopkins Hospital in the United States of America.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo on Friday, the mother-of-one said the disease took a toll on her finances and immensely affected her

She said, “I sold my properties, my cars. I have not been working. It’s been tough. When I was diagnosed, I couldn’t stand the pain. I was crying like a baby.”

The actress noted that she is still running tests to ensure the illness doesn’t come back. She said she’s been going in and out of the hospital.

