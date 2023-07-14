The highly anticipated eighth edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is set to captivate viewers with an all-star lineup, as announced by MultiChoice Nigeria, the show’s organisers, on Friday in Lagos.

Scheduled to premiere on 23 July 2023, the exact identities of the featured stars have not been revealed, leaving fans in suspense.

They, however, said housemates from all the past BBNaija housemates with strong personalities would not make it, and winners would not make it to the all-stars edition.

They, however, did not confirm if the disqualified housemates will be considered.

In a bid to raise the stakes, this season offers a N120m prize to the ultimate winner, along with additional prizes. Last year, Phyna emerged victorious, taking home the N100 grand prize.

The organisers added that 30 fans also have the opportunity of winning N1m each, while Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host of the show.

While the show’s format remains intact, a few exciting tweaks have been introduced. Housemates will immerse themselves in the captivating BBNaija experience for 70 days, climaxing on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1.

MoniePoint proudly takes the spotlight as this year’s headline sponsor, adding to the excitement surrounding the show’s upcoming edition.

