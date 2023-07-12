Overwhelmed by the numerous record-a-thons by Nigerians, the Guinness World Records (GWR) has asked them to go easy on the attempts.

GWR made the cautionary remark during a Twitter exchange with a Nigerian who tweeted at them to inform them about her intentions to attempt two record-breaking feats.

Love Ajoke wrote, “I’m coming with the Idea-a-thon and puff-a-thon titles. Get ready!

GWR replied, “Please, enough with the record-a-thons.

However, following the conversation, another Nigerian, identified as Olivia, asked, “Are you tired of my country?”

The world record asked which country she was referring to, which suggests they don’t know where she is from.

Olivia wrote, “Nigerian, we are trying to break all your records.”

GWR replied, “We welcome all applications from all over the globe. We can all be friends.”

This warning is coming days after the world record body advised Nigerians to apply for confirmation before breaking any record.

After completing her 100-hour cook-a-thon challenge in May, many inspired young Nigerians caught the Hilda Baci syndrome and started their incessant record-breaking attempts.

In a quest to break or set a new record, it is assumed that many have begun to trivialise the world record and what it truly stands for.

Coincidentally, the world record body’s post also came when a Cameroonian skit maker, Tembu Daniel, kicked off his attempt at the longest crying marathon by an individual.

His compatriot Danny Zara recently announced her ambitious plan to embark on a 200-hour sex marathon to break the Guinness World Record.

Previous Response

On 6th July, the Guinness World Records advised applicants to apply for confirmation before their record-breaking attempts.

Following the statement the world record body issued via its Twitter page, many suggested it referred to Nigerians.

At their response, a Nigerian masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma, had collapsed 50 hours into her 72-hour attempt for the longest massage on different individuals.

GWR caption read, “Polite reminder that you should probably have your world record title confirmed by our team before attempting it; here’s how our process works.”

Nigeria-a-thons

Before these recent announcements, numerous Nigerians revealed their Guinness World record attempts inspired by Hilda, who held her event for the longest cooking record.

The first is Woli Arole, a famous comedian and actor who wants to attempt to break the record for the most extended hours of prayer. The 33-year-old comedian, via his Instagram handle, said he planned to set a new Guinness World Record for the “longest prayer session.”

In the post that tagged GWR, Woli Arole told his fans to anticipate the commencement date of his 208 days event, which is approximately 5000 hours.

Also, a Digital Artist identified as Oyinlola announced her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon in October 2023.

The digital artist confirmed the upcoming event with a confirmation letter sent to her by GWR. She further solicited for interested sponsors to join her in achieving the feat.

Another Nigerian, Ezinne Okoye, shared a picture of herself frying buns in her kitchen. She disclosed that her church members had called her for a job, and she delivered.

Taking to her Instagram page, she hinted at her intentions to fry nonstop for 130 hours. Her attempt would be a Fry-a-thon for the longest frying marathon by an individual.

An Ekiti State University lecturer, Joshua Hassan, an Ibadan-based chef, Temitope Adebayo, and more Nigerians are attempting the Guinness World Records.

Mr Hassan joined the World Records race by announcing his “Aca-a-thon’ event, which surfaced on social media.

