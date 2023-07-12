Ahead of the debut episode of its first-ever unscripted comedy show in Nigeria, Last One Laughing Naija, the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has unveiled ten comedians to participate in the competition.

The six-part series launches on 14 July, with two episodes streaming consistently till 28 July.

The selected comedians include Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr Funny (Sabinus), KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki. They would be required to crack themselves up. The last person who does not laugh emerges as the winner.

Speaking during a press screening, in Lagos, on Monday, the platform’s Head of Originals, Africa and Middle East, Ned Mitchell, noted that one of the reasons that necessitated the show is because of how much Nigerians enjoyed competition shows.

He said, “The reason for the show is that this is a collective thing. For us, it is a big deal for comedy. We want to bring it in ways that people have never seen before. It is about authenticity and uniqueness. It is something to watch together.

“This is something to talk about. We are giving people what to talk about. Nigerians love competition. This competition is a chance to see who can make the best of the best of each other. What is Prime Video doing in Africa? What are our videos doing here? The most significant part of what we are doing is a credit to the skills and talents that make stuff happen.

“This show was shot in Lagos from beginning to end. It’s a hard show and complex. People say Nigeria is hard to shoot. However, no one ever said it’s impossible.” He added.

He noted that the platform was committed to helping comedians in Nigeria to realise their goals and vision globally.

On his part, renowned Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, professionally known as Alibaba, who anchored the cast unveiling and screening event, commended Prime Video’s innovation in the comedy space, particularly in Nigeria.

The 58-year-old veteran comedian noted how the show would engage and propagate different aspects of Nigerian comedy.

Alibaba said, “What prime video is doing is bringing the comedy ecosystem together. Whether you are doing that creates humour. You are to use this platform to push the message of comedy. It doesn’t matter if it’s a skit or content creation. All industry makers are involved.”

Selection Process

Explaining how they selected the comedians for the show, the head of Originals, Nigeria, Prime Video, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said they considered their comedy genre and gender, amongst other criteria.

She said the aim was to ensure representation and not neglect any applicant. However, the Prime Video staff said being a comedian was a prerequisite for the selection.

Wangi said, “We needed to absorb the number. First, making sure there was representation, not just types of comedy. We are talking about gender and other things,”

“We wanted popular entrepreneurs, and there are many more. We did our best to ensure the selection process had different kinds of comedy and gender.” The Head of Originals noted.

Wangi also shared her thoughts on what makes the LOL show special, highlighting its uniqueness, especially in the Nigerian comedy industry.

According to her, the show was a step towards promoting comedy. She said comedy gave birth to the rise of movies and film productions.

She said, “This is our very first comedy show in Nigeria. I think it is unique. I say this because comedy is actually where it started. Of course, we’ve grown beyond other aspects of producing films, but comedy is the beginning of all those things.

“There is no better way to show that we are serious about this in Africa than coming with our first-ever comic show in Nigeria. Kudos to all of you because it doesn’t get as authentic as Nigeria’’.

Format

Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, will lead the selected comedians. Also known as the King of Comedy, he will anchor the LOL comedy series.

The famous stand-up comedian would engage other comedians against one another to make themselves laugh. The celebrity showdown would see one person become the winner of its N40m cash prize. The organisers would house them in a room for the competition.

However, according to the organisers, the last comedian who wins the challenge must donate the N40m star prize to any charity they choose.

Expressing why he chose to be part of the upcoming project, Basketmouth noted that he saw it as an opportunity for Nigerian comedy to grow beyond the country.

The 44-year-old comedian, who hails from Abia State, acknowledged the talents that abound in the Nigerian comedy space, noting the LOL show would give them the platform to showcase their skills.

He said, “I agreed because the pay was good. I’m just kidding. I’ve always imagined Nigerian comedy to be recognised. They gave me a summary of the show, and I was like, ‘This is the perfect way to improve that space.

“You know Afrobeats broke into the global market. However, comedy in Nigeria has yet to earn its international spot. Prime Video is present in over 200 countries across the globe.

“I was like; we have talented comedians in Nigeria that can use the platform. It is a big deal for us. We want it in our space as we don’t have our spot yet. It is the best way to own it. I’m so glad to be part of it,” he added.

Background

Prime Video First Unscripted African Original, Lol, Last One Laughing Naija is a six-part series that will follow a group of comedians competing to be the Last One Laughing.

The unscripted comedy follows the successful adaptation of Prime Video’s global smash-hit comedy. South African comedian Trevor Noah anchors the franchise. Amazon Prime Video produces the show in over 20 countries, including Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa.

Amazon Studios produce the series in collaboration with Nigeria’s LiveSpot360 Productions. It will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries globally.

