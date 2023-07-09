Houston Mayor declare 7th July as ‘Davido’s Day’

The Mayor of the City of Houston in the United States of America (USA), Sylvester Turner, declared 7th July as ‘Davido Day’ in honour of Nigerian afrobeats artiste David Adeleke, known as Davido.

The development came from the singer’s sold-out Timeless show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The mayor noted that the declaration was to recognise Davido’s significant contributions to the Nigerian and global music industry.

Making the declaration via a statement, the Mayor wrote, “I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the city of Houston, do at this moment proclaim 7 July 2023 as Davido Day.”

Nigerian lady begins 168 hours indoor-a-than

On Friday, an Ogun State lady identified as Funmi Ojelade joined the Guinness World Records bandwagon aiming to set a record for the longest time to stay indoors without a phone.

PREMIUM TIMES’ research findings suggest that Ms Ojelade might be the first to attempt the challenge.

The 168 hours event would begin from the 20th of July to the 27th of July 2023. Ms Ojelade said she would be indoors for seven days.

Via her Instagram page, she announced joining the GWR race. Her caption read, “My name is Funmi Ojelade, a Nigerian woman from Ogun State. I will be setting in a challenge with the Guinness World records for an Indoor-thon by 168 hours. Meaning no chatting, no going out, no calling or calling out for the next seven days,”

May Edochie returns to social media after their son’s death

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has returned to social media, particularly Instagram. She made a post appreciating the love and support she received during her grief.

Her 16-year-old first son, Kambilichukwu, died on 30 March after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his schoolmates.

May stayed away from social media since the incident. Via her Instagram page, she posted a picture of herself with her children.

She paid tribute to her late son and acknowledged people who stood by her through the challenging time.

She noted that losing a child was a painful experience for her. However, despite the grief, she assured her followers that, by God’s special grace, they were doing fine.

“ Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all these ordeals, we believe this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain,” her caption partly read.

Ondo chef completes 150-hour cook-a-thon

An Ondo State-based chef, Adeola Adeyeye, known as Chef Deo, who started a 150-hour Guinness World Records Cookathon challenge to displace the current holder, Hilda Baci, has reached her target.

The graduate of Esae University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, started her culinary attempt on 30 June in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State. She noted that she got a confirmation from GWR to embark on the feat.

26-year-old Chef Deo completed her feat in the early hours of Friday amidst mixed reactions.

During her cook-a-thon, she prepared an extensive menu featuring a wide range of dishes and various delicacies.

Ex-BBN housemate, Nina’s new BBL

Two years after undergoing a bum enlargement surgery, Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Nina Onyenobi, known as Nina Ivy, has enhanced her body a second time.

On Friday, Nina expressed her happiness about the second surgery, saying she couldn’t wait to show off her new body to the public.

Via her Instastory, she shared a video of herself at the hospital before her surgery. Her caption read, “This was the morning before my bbl. This new body is bodying, can’t wait to show you guys. Like I’m screaming”.

Johnny Drille reveals wife one year after secret marriage

Who would have thought? Nobody saw it coming. Nigerian singer John Ighodaro, famously known as Johnny Drille, served his female admirer’s breakfast after he revealed his wife, Rima Tahini.

His female fans love him for his heart-melting love songs and gentle nature. His announcement broke their hearts but in a good way.

The internet buzzed after wedding pictures of the singer and a music executive, Rima Tahini, surfaced online.

On Tuesday, via his social media page, the artiste revealed Rima as the woman behind his recently released new single, ‘The Best Part’, on YouTube.

Celebrating her birthday, he shared a video of them and penned a romantic birthday message to her. He wrote, “I’m grateful for you all who share in my world, this part of me I’ve never shared before until now, THE VERY BEST PART. You complete me, @rimouuune; thank you for loving me.”

Mixed reactions over Omah Lay’s Paris performance to an uninterested crowd

On Wednesday, a viral video of Nigerian singer Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, performing to an uninterested crowd surfaced online.

The video captured an awkward moment when the singer performed at a show in France. However, the crowd looked less concerned as Omah Lay kept up with his energy. They stared at the artiste awkwardly rather than jumping in excitement at his performance as expected.

In the video, only a few black people seemed familiar with his song. They sang along every time Omah Lay approached them. The singer went on with his performance with energy.

After performing his hit single, Soso, Omah Lay, the 26-year-old left the stage with little excitement. Since the viral video, social media users have expressed mixed reactions trying to understand what could have happened.

BBnaija Maria Chike hides baby daddy’s face in maternity photoshoot

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Maria Chike’s maternity photoshoot with her baby daddy, identified as Kelvin, got Nigerians talking.

On Thursday, she posted pictures from her maternity shoot alongside her partner on her verified Instagram page as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

In one of the pictures, her lover’s face was blurred in a bid to hide his identity, and it sparked many reactions from social media users. Many took her comment section to question why she was hiding his face.

Davido’s alleged French lover’s miscarriage

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido’s alleged French lover, Ivanna Bay, sparked miscarriage rumours after she called for help online.

Ms Bay is among the ladies who recently came out to allege being pregnant for the singer. Her accusation came hours after her US counterpart, Anita Brown.

Via her Instagram story, on Saturday, she claimed she was bleeding and heading to the emergency room for medical attention.

READ ALSO:

In her post, Ivanna Bay expressed her sadness over the situation, noting how emotional she was about it.

She wrote, “I just woke up with the biggest pain ever in my stomach, but I can feel it through my entire body. I keep bleeding! I can’t stop crying right now. I’m going to the emergency,”

BBN Chichi slams Phyna N100m lawsuit for defamation

Chichi, a finalist in the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eyes,’ has reportedly taken legal action against her co-star, Phyna, seeking N100m in damages for alleged defamatory statements.

The lawsuit was in response to a heated argument during the BBNaija Reunion, wherein Phyna accused Chichi of abandoning her husband and children in Benin City, which purportedly resulted in the death of one of her offspring.

But, Chichi vehemently denied being married with children during her appearance on the reunion show despite alleged photo evidence.

Cameroonian lady set to attempt GWR 200-hour sex-a-thon

A Cameroonian lady identified as Danny Zara, in her controversial Facebook post, announced her intentions to set a Guinness World Record for the longest sex.

An unverified report claimed that a student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) currently holds the record for the longest sex with 15 hours, 7 minutes, and 23 seconds.

Zara asked for male volunteers to join her in the attempt. The event would hold from 17th July to 25th July.

Her caption read,” Ladies and Gentlemen, after the confirmation from the Guinness Books of Records, I have decided to break a record of the Longest Sex Hour (Sex_Thon).

“Planet Cameroon, it is time for you to support your own so we can bring this book to our country and make Nigeria not help us tear am. All we need now are guys that will Volunteer themselves for this project. Your girl is loyal.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

