Against the backdrop of the numerous record-breaking attempts, especially in Nigeria, the Guinness World Records has advised applicants who take on different challenges to apply for confirmation before taking the plunge.

While the world record body did not indicate the motivation behind the reminder, many say it is directly linked to the unending attempts from Nigeria.

It’s not news that since Hilda Baci became the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon at 93 hours, over 20 Nigerians have either announced or kicked off their GWR attempts. The attempts range from the mundane to the interesting ones. However, many have yet to receive any proof of confirmation from GWR.

To this end, GWR, on Tuesday, reminded applicants of the rules and procedures involved in breaking a record and being recognised by the body.

Via its official Twitter page, GWR posted a blog post link for applicants to read. The post titled “Apply to set or break a record” led to its official website to remind applicants about all the information on the record-breaking process.

The Guinness World Records post drew the attention of intending record breakers to the rules of engagement rather than working in ignorance.

The caption read, “polite reminder that you should probably have your world record title confirmed by our team before attempting it; here’s how our process works.”

The announcement coincided with the squashed massage-a-thon attempt by a Nigerian Masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma, who collapsed barely 50 hours into her 72-hour record for the longest massage on different individuals.

Ms Ijeoma attempted to set a record similar to that of Alastair Galpin, a South African, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest full-body massage of 25 hours, 4 minutes.

Galpin, recognised as the second Guinness World Records breaker of the 2000s (2000-2009), set the record in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, in November 2015.

Reminder

GWR’s statement read, “To become a record-holder requires determination, extraordinary skills and commitment. Before applying for an existing record, check the current information and ensure you have what it takes to break.

“If you are suggesting a new record idea, we recommend that you spend some time searching our current records to see what may already have been achieved in your area of expertise,” the post read.

Additionally, they said a newly approved record idea must significantly differ from existing records and demonstrate an entirely new skill.

“ Being the first to suggest a record does not immediately qualify for acceptance, with around 60% of applications for new records being rejected. However, we are looking for new exciting ideas to reflect the world’s diversity,” they noted

Notable GWR unconfirmed attempts in Nigeria

The list of young Nigerians jumping on the trend to break a Guinness record skyrocketed after Hilda Baci’s feat. Many attempts became publicity stunts as there was no proof that GWR knew them.

Among the unconfirmed GWR attempts in Nigeria is the Ekiti State University lecturer Joshua Hassan, who announced his Guinness World Records attempt to teach for 150 hours.

Though pictures of the lecturer surfaced online suggesting his intentions, no evidence from the world record confirmed his ‘Aca-a-thon’ set to hold on 16th October 2023.

Another unconfirmed attempt was by 22-year-old Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi Chef Dammy. She completed a 120-hour cook-a-thon on 15th June 2023 to displace Hilda Baci’s records.

She claimed it was only a test run for her to practice. The Ekiti Unversity undergraduate said she would apply for the official record-breaking challenge with a confirmation to hold the longest cooking marathon by an individual at 150 hours.

The most recent unconfirmed attempt is an upcoming artiste identified as Sugartee, who proposed a 72-hour kiss-a-thon in Ekiti State. The event sparked disapproval from the state government.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the young Nigerian disclosed that it was only a publicity stunt to increase his awareness as a musician from the state. He noted that it was not an official attempt. According to him, the event was never going to happen.

Also, a 23-year-old Benue indigene started her 125 hours of live Instagram videos on Wednesday, 5th of July and would finish on Sunday, 9th July 2023. The event, which showed no evidence of being confirmed by GWR, saw many Instagram users join her live. She explored different topics ranging from relationships, music and more.

These, amongst many other attempts in Nigeria, have emerged without any confirmation, and the unending nature might have propelled the world record body to emphasise the need to be confirmed before attempting any challenge.

Reactions

Below are some reactions curated from GWR posts on Twitter:

