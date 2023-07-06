It’s been almost two months since Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Records feat.

However, her inspiring effect on young Nigerians seems unending. It’s hard to keep up with the several attempts emerging daily in Nigeria.

The most recent attempt is an upcoming artiste identified as Sugartee, who proposed a 72-hour kiss-a-thon.

The young Nigerian musician hopes to beat the previous Guinness World Record kiss of 58 hours, 35 minutes, 58 seconds. A Thai couple, Ekkachai and Lakasan Tiranarat, set the record on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

Sugartee’s proposed 72-hour event trending on social media was scheduled to begin on 7 July and end on 10 July 2023 at Fajuyi Park in Ekiti State. It is the third GWR attempt from the state.

However, on Wednesday, the Ekiti State Government banned the upcoming event, citing moral reasons.

Via an official statement signed by the state tourism director, Adebanji Adelusi, for the ministry Permanent Secretary, Dele Ogunsemoyin, the government banned the group from hosting the 3-day event, describing it as ‘absurd.’

The statement reads, “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to a planned hosting of ‘Kiss-a-thon’ in Ekiti State.

“According to information at the disposal of this Ministry, kiss-a-thon, a 3-day kissing marathon event, has been scheduled to hold on 7th of July 2023 at one of the hospitality outlets in the State.

“This event is said to be planned towards setting a Guinness World Record. “Kiss-a-thon” as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backwards.

“Given the preceding, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism prohibits hosting such an event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.

“To the above, you are requested to convey the content of this Notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the Government and People of Ekiti State.”

Sugartee

Responding to the Ekiti government ban on his proposed 72-hour Kiss-a-ton attempt, Sugartee shared his thoughts and why he wanted to hold the event.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the upcoming artiste explained the motives behind holding a ‘Kiss-a-ton” rather than a ‘Sing-a-thon’ as a musician.

He said, “No, I’m not holding the event. I never had the plan to hold it. It was all a publicity stunt from the onset.

“The ban is what is giving people awareness about the name Sugartee right now. At least more people will get to know I’m a good artiste who makes beautiful songs, and that’s a win for me.”

“If we’re both going to be sincere if I had tagged it a SING-A-THON, it won’t get the publicity it has right now. People don’t tend to support good things easily. This country, you need something to get people to talk about you.”

The Ekiti State-born artiste recounted when he made a song for the government. He said promises were made, but nothing has been done to date.

He said, “I did a song for the Ekiti government two years ago. I took it to all the radio stations in the State and the government house. They commended the song and promised to show the governor.

“They made promises until the administration finished. Nothing came out of it. I would really appreciate it if the government would support and make entertainment something we would be very proud of in Ekiti State. Entertainment is not booming in my state.”

Meanwhile, the artiste further disclosed that as a result of the ban, he was invited to the State House.

Sugartee said, “And lest I forget, I got invited to the government house earlier about this same issue, but I wasn’t present in Ekiti at that moment because I’m based in Lagos, so I had my manager in Ekiti attend, and I told him to make them realise we never had plans for it. It was only a stunt.”

Ekiti and GWR Attempts

On 15th June 2023, an Ekiti State University lecturer, Joshua Hassan, joined the Guinness World Records race alongside other Nigerians.

Mr Hassan aims to hold an ‘Aca-a-thon’ event for the longest lectures in 150 hours. The event set to hold on 16 October 2023 would beat the 144 hours record set by an Indian lecturer, Francis Joseph, in 2016.

The lecturer’s attempt went viral on social media, particularly on Instagram. He was posted on the university campus connect’s page on Instagram.

The caption read, “The Computer Science lecturer at Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, is organising the ACA-A-THON event intending to surpass the Guinness World Record for the longest duration of lecturing, currently set at 150 hours.”

Likewise, on 14 June 2023, 22-year-old Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, completed her test run 120-hour cookathon to displace Hilda Baci as the world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The undergraduate from Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, same as Mr Hassan, started her cooking event on 11 June and finished on 15 June after cooking over 100 pots of food.

New Attempt

In a not-so-surprising discovery, another Nigerian lady, Treasure Joseph, is attempting GWR for the longest live video on Instagram. She is currently on 4 hours and still counting.

The 23-year-old Benue indigene started her 125 hours of live Instagram videos on Wednesday, 5 July and would finish on Sunday, 9 July 2023.

On Monday, Via her Instagram page, the young Nigerian lady, in a short clip, was seen seeking support from Nigerians. She spoke about activities she would be doing during the live video challenge.

She said, “My name is Treasure Ene Joseph from Benue State. I am 23 years old. I’m about to set the record for the longest Instagram live video. It is starting on the 5th of July. So, guys, please buy data. Come out for me. Let’s make it happen. Let’s give them a show for five days. There is no dull moment.”

“In the live video, we will talk about important things. We are going to play games. It is not going to be boring. If it is love you’re looking for, you will find it, educational thing, talent and much more.”

