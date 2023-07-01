On Friday, Afrobeats singer, Davido’s alleged pregnant French lover, Ivanna Bay, cautioned her pregnant counterpart, the US-based businesswoman Anita Brown, for her constant slam and controversies on the singer and his family.

Recently, Ivanna revealed through a post that she did not know she was not the only one the artiste impregnated.

Via her Instagram story, Ms Bay shared screenshots of evidence to show her relationship with Davido.

Her revelation came barely 24 hours after her American counterpart, Ms Brown, made the same claim about allegedly being pregnant.

Ms Bay, via a series of videos on her Instagram story, noted that her American counterpart was going too far in attacking Davido and his wife, Chioma.

The France-based Ivanna, Davido’s alleged sixth babymama, attended the Afronation festival, where the singer performed on Saturday.

She defended the artiste and his wife, Chioma, from Ms Brown’s continuous attacks.

She said, “I look at your page and see the words you used there. It is so mean. You don’t need it. It’s useless. It’s so mean, girl. You will regret it. Just look at what you’re talking about how many women and stuff. Then, you drag her about how they are talking about her behind her back. Do you think she wants to see that? Ma’am stop! That’s awful. It’s mean.

“At this point, you don’t need to talk about it anymore. There are some things you shouldn’t share. We all have stuff which you shouldn’t talk about publicly. It’s going too far. It’s too private. You can’t talk about a person’s private life that much and be happy.”

Meanwhile, in one of the videos on her story, she further disagreed with the US-based model. She noted that it was fair for her to talk about her pregnancy because it is quite apparent, but choosing to expose private stuff about Davido and Chioma was not.

Praying for her counterpart, she hoped that God would give her a forgiving heart to go through the moment because it is so bad to be in that mood when one is pregnant.

Ms Bay said, “@ninatheelite mam, you’re going too far! Be quiet, please! Respect other relationships even if you disagree! She is still a wife and a Mother and a Woman. You’re being mean.”

“Even if he has bad behaviour, you know he is a good person and man! Nobody deserves this. I know what I am saying. Think about it twice before you post anything on social media.”

More Allegations

The 29-year-old US model has continued to bring up more allegations against Davido, who is yet to react to the earlier ones she made.

Ms Brown alleged that Chioma had an affair with Peruzzi, Davido’s friend and insinuated that their marriage was only a disguise to build the singer’s reputation.

She shared several screenshots of conversations with Davido pleading with her to stop, but she wanted to make things clear than being belittled.

She wrote, “I’m about to get everything off my chest, and then tomorrow I’m returning to positive Anita Brown. Also anyone interested in interviews? Contact me. I’m also for a safe in Nigeria and the UK to do a meet-and-greet almsgiving event.”

“I’m not impressed by that off-and-on relationship. Where his noble wife slept with his friend, Peruzzi, ringing a bell. Have a seat! You can’t say I slept with nobody that man knows heavily or is friends with.

“And every friend, including family members in my dm! I wouldn’t be surprised if she slept with Clark Adeleke on the low because he was trying it with me and begging me to have an abortion and fly me over there to see him. Nasty work! It’s nothing but incest going on there.”

“Give that fake marriage a break. They didn’t honour God. Marriage for money. Marriage is based on tribal rules and marriage where the husband has no intentions of being committed. Pathetic! Embarrassing! Shame on you all, Gross!”

Free Chioma!

Just when everyone thought Ms Brown was done after her series of tweets that slammed Davido. She called out the singer for various reasons and threatened to get a lawyer.

The American model opened more fire on her Instagram story, sharing screenshots of reports and posts alleging that Davido once beat up his wife, Chioma Rowland.

One of the posts, which popped up on a Google search, had the headline, “ Davido beats up Chioma mercilessly over 4th baby mama – Austine media.

Another was a youtube video titled “ Davido beats up Chioma mercilessly, Wife confirms.” The dates of these reports were not revealed in the screenshot except for one dated 15 March 2022. However, it does not prove when the stories were published.

Reacting to the reports, Ms Brown wrote several comments to express how she felt about the singer’s alleged domestic violence on his wife. She also advised his wife to leave the relationship, which was unhealthy.

She wrote, “It’s sad ’cause he’s a woman beater. I should have known since he’s a liar, manipulator, and control freak. Free Chioma!! Free Chioma!!! Out of that abusive relationship! Physically abusive and mentally abusive. He truly doesn’t care.”

“How can you beat up your wife, well at the time, girlfriend mercilessly over a so-called ‘side chick’ that you wanted to be the main chick? Disgusting!

“Narsaiscist and womaniser! Free Chioma! I would never want to have that abusive position. I have real strength. Picture a man kicking me out of our crib for another side chick or girlfriend.”

“Free Chioma from that evil man who doesn’t care about you or your deceased child. Everything is for maintaining his image. You are just an ornament, a puppet or a prop, and that’s not cool.”

