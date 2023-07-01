Movie Title: House of Secrets

Release Date: 30 June 2023

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Runtime: 1 hour 59minutes

Cast: Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, Kate Henshaw, Onajite Dede, Femi Jacobs, Taye Arimoro, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Gbubemi Ejeye, Metein Ebiwari, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Tobi Daniels, Anee Icha, Funlola Aofiyebi

There are two popular ways to predict if a film is on its way to becoming a blockbuster: The first being the amount of star power the film has (AKA the number of famous actors in it) and if there is good word-of-mouth or social media buzz to be specific about the series.

Though Niyi Akinmolayan’s 2023 “Spy” thriller House of Secrets contains a few known faces, its storytelling is insufficient to keep it at the top of viewers’ minds.

The above does not dismiss the fact that the cast and crew brought their A-game, especially in the Cinematography.

While some Nollywood movies are described as offering a breath of fresh air through the stories they tell, House of Secrets knocks the ball out of the park through a new concept and the elements used in telling such a story.

“House of Secrets” offers a new cinematic experience—or, in this case, a new streaming experience for viewers, as they are bound to feel the rush of nostalgia through flashbacks to the past and the use of black and white in depicting certain scenes.

While the production design and cinematography would go on to set a precedent for Nollywood producers, the storyline contains several flaws.

Plot

The film is set between two timelines: 1999 and the present day. In the first scene, we see an aged, crippled woman, Sarah, happily typing on a typewriter about the story of a couple who she believes are her neighbours. She is soon joined by Esther (Anee Icha) and Daniel (Emeka Nwagbaraocha), who claim to be her family members.

Despite being surrounded by people who claim to have her best interests at heart, Sarah cannot help but feel that something’s up. Her fear soon comes to pass when she regains lost memories after subtle and harsh efforts from her doctor, Dr Badmus (Femi Jacobs), to remember a past incident.

The new development in Sarah’s mental health brings some secrets to light as it is revealed that her supposed family members pretend to work for a non-governmental organisation. In their quest to expose a politician, General Sanni (Keppy Ekpenyong), the NGO turns to Sarah, who has information that could send him to jail.

Visibly shaken by the discovery, Sarah begins narrating her past life. She once lived with her husband, Panam (Shawn Faqua), a soldier who wanted to expose the same politician when he was in the Army. Panam gives Sarah a document one night, asking her to protect it at all costs.

The situation escalates as Sanni becomes aware of the document’s existence, causing Panam and Sarah to flee. Unfortunately, their plan is cut short when Panama is shot. It causes trauma for Sarah, explaining why she couldn’t remember anything initially.

In the next scene, we see Sarah and the NGO figure out where the documents are. However, their plans are almost short-lived when lies and betrayals from within come into play.

The Good

House of Secrets is an example of why producers must leave their comfort zone. Despite being shot in black and white, the film has a certain aesthetic appeal. The props speak to both eras (1999 and present day), camera movements captured the essence of each scene, and the soundtrack was not distracting. The technical elements blend to create a unique viewing experience.

Actors like Najite Dede also do an applaudable job in portraying their characters, being able to switch from an unaware and weak woman to a strong, powerful woman who has no issue challenging authority.

The Bad

Let’s start with the scripting. The dialogues are very Westernised. One factor observed is the absence of characters speaking in their native tongues, even during a flashback to 1999. While English is the dominant language in our society, it’s safe to assume that an average Nigerian includes at least a bit of each of the three languages in their diction or pidgin.

The plot progression also got dragged out. A lot of time was spent on the first quarter of the film. Although it could be argued that the producer was trying to introduce the characters properly by dropping Easter eggs, the scenes could not hold attention.

House of Secrets also needs to catch up on the intrigue promised. The scenes felt predictable. From Sarah’s first interaction with him, something was not right. The audience should be allowed to decipher if something’s wrong without being offered on a silver platter. Another example is when Sarah’s child’s identity is revealed; one could easily guess it was Daniel through her constant demand for him.

Moving on to characters, what happened with two of the main characters turning out to be traitors? While the organisation’s president is understandable, even though the motives are not justifiable, Esther being a traitor doesn’t add up.

Performance-wise, some actors missed the memo, as seen in the train scene where some men ambushed Sarah. The delivery by everyone in the background is worth questioning. This doesn’t help that viewers fail to sense the chemistry between the love interests, preventing them from rooting for their survival.

Final Verdict

6/10. House of Secrets might have raised the bar in cinematography and production design, but it needs to improve in important areas like good storytelling.

House of Secrets is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

