Ignoring social media buzz and controversies over his cheating allegations, Nigerian politician and Singer Banky Wellington and his wife, Adesua, were spotted in church on Sunday, worshipping as a happy couple.

The couple, who were seen participating and holding hands in a worship session, attended the WaterBrook Church in Lekki, Lagos, where Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, is the head pastor.

Banky W is also a minister at the church.

On Sunday, rumours were rife that Banky W allegedly cheated on Adesua with a former label signee identified as Niyola. The alleged side chick was also said to be expecting a child.

In a video posted on WaterBrook Church’s youtube page, the couple appeared to worship like a happy one rather than one with a troubled home.

During the service, the singer, who began his singing career in the choir, hosted the finale of pornography series titled ‘The Prison of Pornography’.

Contrary to expectations, the 42-year-old pastor kept mum on the cheating allegations during his sermon. However, he noted that the ‘devil’ didn’t want him to deliver his message to the congregation.

While expressing his joy to speak on the topic, he also noted that there were attacks initially. However, it didn’t stop him from holding the finale of his pornography series.

He said, “The devil is a liar, and God is in Control.”

The singer-turned-pastor delivered his sermon to the engrossed congregation, blocking out the social media controversies and noises about his marriage.

Online in-laws and reactions

Celebrity marriages, because of their famous nature, have always attracted online in-laws. These fans turned in-laws hold different opinions about their marriages. They give their advice and celebrate with the couple in the happy moments.

However, when the table turns, particularly a cheating allegation, it might be a nightmare to see how much these supposed ‘online in-laws’ say.

Since Banky W’s alleged cheating, the comment section has been flooded with different thoughts on what they think is the truth, judgements and more. Despite the unprovable nature of the rumour, many have dropped their two cents on the allegations.

Banky W cheated on Adesua? This man don give these podcast people content for the next 3 months 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V38u53Kc4F — IRUNNIA (@Irunnia_) June 24, 2023

"Banky W is cheating"

"How can he cheat on Adesua"

"I won't believe in love again " Meanwhile Banky W pic.twitter.com/0aRCn8U79R — MAKANAKI (@black_bhoy_) June 24, 2023

I don't know why Banky W would cheat on Adesua, and I also wonder how all these things always end up on social media? 🤔 — preach love ❤️ (@redcap_blondie) June 24, 2023

This news of Banky W Cheating on his wife eh Phew!!!! It's gonna be a long evening if it's true.

I wonder how Adesua will take it — «•ATINUKE 👑•» (@LadyGrasha) June 24, 2023

if Banky w and Adesua can break up, i will never believe in love anymore. pic.twitter.com/5jOciGV8Fr — Damilola🌺 (@thatdammygirlie) June 24, 2023

But gistlover no call names oo una don rush dey mention Banky w and Adesua

Na only am be yellow paw paw wei dey do music wei don turn politician?🙄 — Chioma 💎 (@dahtgirl_ajex) June 24, 2023

There’s no concrete evidence Banky W cheated on Adesua. — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) June 25, 2023

What happened to our world ???? Somebody was accused of something that nobody has concrete evidence to and just like that the entire nation canceled the person. No evidence, No statement from the accused, just gossips. I’m worried for my generation😩 — Neon Adejo (@NeonAdejo) June 25, 2023

Background

On 19th November 2017, the couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony. The six-year-old marriage has produced a son, Hazaiah, who was born in January 2021.

While celebrating his wife’s birthday on 22nd February 2022, Banky W revealed that marrying Adesua was ‘the second best decision’ he made.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared pictures of them. He appreciated her for being supportive and motivating him to be his best.

His caption read, “The second best decision I’ve ever made was to ask @adesuaetomi to be my wife (the best was giving my life to Christ). Happy birthday to my crown, my queen, my everything, my lover, my baby mama, my partner in purpose and destiny.”

The couple is regarded as one of the sensational celebrity couples whose love story has been followed, and many fans admire their relationship.

