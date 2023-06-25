A contestable fact is how many women from East Africa are believed to have a liking for Nigerian men. Many consider them great lovers in a relationship. Others think they’re hustlers and have good spending power.

Reacting to the notion, a former Miss Uganda and Digital Creator, Oliver Nakakande, explained her relationship with Nigerian men and why East African women prefer them.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Nakakande, currently pursuing her Master of Science degree at Middlesex University, noted that while some facts about Nigerian men may be actual, women should also consider certain factors while dating.

She said, “I have never dated a Nigerian man. Some of my East African friends have said that Nigerian men are more confident, charismatic, and romantic and make them feel more appreciated. It’s important to remember that individual preferences in dating and relationships are influenced by personal experiences, cultural backgrounds, and individual personalities.

“It’s essential to approach relationships with an open mind and to get to know individuals on a personal level rather than making assumptions based on stereotypes or generalisations.

Nigerian Afrobeats Music

Clearly, it’s a season of recognition for Nigerian Afrobeats’ music. The model, who is the founder of the Oliver Nakakande Foundation, commended the growth of the industry and hailed artistes pushing the genre in Nigeria.

Nakakande’s commendation is coming after the former world’s richest man, Bill Gates, recently recognised the efforts of Afrobeats stars such as Burnaboy and Davido, amongst others.

The businessman, during his visit to Nigeria, applauded the growth of Nigerian Afrobeats music. Which, according to him, is loved by his youngest daughter.

The ex-beauty queen noted how the Nigerian entertainment industry has evolved to gain popularity on a global pedestal.

She said, “The Nigerian music and video industry has gained significant recognition and popularity globally, with Nigerian artists and filmmakers making waves both within the continent and beyond.”

“Nigerian music, particularly Afrobeats, has experienced a surge in popularity worldwide in recent years. Nigerian artists such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Temz have successfully crossed into the international music scene, collaborating with renowned artists and winning awards on global platforms.”

The 28-year-old model, who has crowned Miss Uganda in 2019, attributed the growth of Nigerian music to its ability to leverage technology and digital platforms.

According to her, the advantages of these technologies make it easier for artists and filmmakers to produce, distribute, and promote their work.

Nakakande, a rising star in entertainment and fashion, further said the rise of streaming services and social media created new opportunities for Nigerian artists and filmmakers to reach a wider audience.

She said, “The Nigerian music industry continues to evolve. It makes significant contributions to the global entertainment landscape. Its vibrant and diverse offerings have captured the attention of audiences worldwide. It also showcases the talent and creativity of Nigerian artists and filmmakers.”

Nigerian Modeling Industry

During the interview, she shared how she can contribute to the Nigerian modelling industry and highlighted mentorship and training as mediums to encourage young models to chase their dreams.

Some of what she hopes to teach the young models include runway techniques, posing, grooming, and overall professional development.

The famous model said, “I can also contribute by teaching models to utilise their social media platforms and digital presence to promote themselves and create more visibility for their brand.”

“This can include featuring Nigerian models in photoshoots, videos, and collaborations, thereby increasing their visibility in the industry.”

“I can also show them how to create Charity and Social Impact in their society by using their platform and influence to support charitable causes and social impact initiatives related to the modelling industry.”

Winning Miss Uganda

Nakakande shot into the spotlight after winning the 2019 Miss Uganda pageant. After winning the crown, she became popular in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Born and raised in Uganda, she has proven as a versatile woman that her talents extend beyond the runway and pageantry. She is also a digital creator and philanthropist.

Sharing her thoughts on how she felt when she emerged the winner, the Ugandan model expressed gratitude, recounting the day.

She said, “Winning Miss Uganda was an incredible and transformative experience I will forever cherish. It was a moment of pure joy and overwhelming gratitude, knowing I had the opportunity to represent my country on such a prestigious platform.”

