They say size doesn’t matter, but most men won’t agree with that assertion.

Among the male folk, the most popular idiom for a superiority contest is “dick-measuring”, which reflects the affinity for men to take their size seriously.

This notion is, however, not exclusive to men alone. A famous skit maker in Lagos is known to insert a cucumber in his mid-region to get the reaction of the female folks.

From online videos, he does trigger a certain response from ladies, mostly leaving them flushed.

From South Africa to the United Kingdom, Nigerian men have established themselves, with enough witnesses, that they are the best lovers in the world.

But interestingly, this does not reflect on the average size of the crotch the Nigerian man carries, at least going by statistics from WorldData.info, a comprehensive database for geographic, climatological and demographic data.

The platform provides a wide variety of analyses, global comparisons, and data sheets for each country with additional development data and charts on various subject areas, including, of course, penises.

The girth battle

Despite the volume of penis enlargement supplements sold in the country, it is surprising that Nigerians are not the leading men in the phallus competition.

According to the website, no other topic has been asked for more often than the average size of male genitalia.

“This international comparison now gives some basic data about the mean sizes per country,” the website states.

Of the 88 countries sampled, Nigeria occupies the median position of 44, between Australia and Switzerland.

The chart is topped by Ecuador with an average of 17.61 cm when erect, Cameroon at 16.67 cm and Bolivia at 16.51.

Other prominent countries like the United States and the United Kingdom are at 60 and 66, respectively.

Despite all the conflict in the Central African country, Sudan still occupies the fourth position of men with the largest phalluses in the world.

Data sources

‘World Data’ notes that in its evaluation, the results of numerous studies have been evaluated and made relative to the number of their probands.

Wherever possible, sources were skipped when they were based on self-reported measurements.

The collected values, it said, roughly illustrate the relationship between penile sizes and origin instead of giving an exact evaluation.

“In some cases, there were only a few dozen test subjects in a country, which doesn’t allow for a representative survey,” the website states.

On the flip side, a study published in February showed that penises had gotten surprisingly longer over the past 29 years.

In arriving at the study, the team led by Michael L. Eisenberg, the director of male reproductive medicine and surgery and a urology professor at Stanford University School of Medicine in California, analysed penis measurements from 75 studies conducted between 1942 and 2021.

The team recorded the anatomical data from over 55,000 men ages 18 to 86.

The researchers said the average length of an erect penis had increased 24 per cent over three decades, from 4.8 to 6 inches, and worry that negative environmental factors may be responsible.

The results were published 14 February in the World Journal of Men’s Health.

