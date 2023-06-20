Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police, has responded to a prank video created by Trinity Guy, a well-known Nigerian skit maker, and has requested his arrest.

The Ibadan-based prankster, who started his career in 2018 by removing the wigs of random women on the streets, currently shares prank videos that feature him pretending to be killed by a gunshot.

Trinity Guy, who is a failed hip-hop artiste, in a recent Punch newspaper interview, claimed that a prank video landed a man in the hospital

The Force PRO had previously warned skit makers who rely on pranks for their content, urging them to regulate their actions as they threaten Nigerians’ lives. On Monday, he posted a video on Instagram calling for his arrest.

He urged people affected by the skitmaker’s’ pranks to report him to the authorities. “The police PRO also urged victims of such pranks to take legal action against the skit makers involved.

“This doesn’t make any sense, and I think the guy should have been arrested. Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should report the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminal, immoral, and evil. These women have a good case against him,” he wrote.

On Twitter, he added, “We have warned them severally. When nothing happens, nothing happens, but when something happens, consequences will surely follow. They will soon realise the dangers attributed to the excessiveness of doing unguided pranks.”

Fame is the game

Trinity Guy reacted to the call for his arrest on Tuesday via Twitter by sharing a link to an online publication about Mr Adejobi’s statement.

His tweet read, “I am trending, Alhamdulillah, not for the wrong reasons.”

It is not the first time a Nigerian skit maker would get into trouble over an extreme or life-threatening prank. In August 2022, Eyinatayo Iluyomade, a 19-year-old Lagos-based comedian, was arrested and charged to court for an expensive joke.

The skit maker dropped a threat note of robbery at First Bank’s Sabo branch counter in Ondo town, indicating that by 1 p.m. on the said day, his armed robbery gang members would rob the bank.

The caused all banks operating in Ondo to shut down for the whole day.

He was taken to court by the police on a three count-charge bordering on conspiracy, threat, and manner likely to pose a security threat.

But the defendant told the court that he is a comedian and that the note he dropped at the First Bank was a prank, adding that he had been doing this in Lagos until he relocated to Ondo town.

