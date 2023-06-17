The second season of Hello Mr Right, an intriguing dating show with a tempting offer for contestants to choose between love and money, has premiered on StarTimes’ Nollywood Plus & Novela E channels and the StarTimes ON mobile app.

The thrilling dating game show follows the journey of eligible singles as they search for the perfect partner or a loving relationship.

Participants thoroughly examine their potential love interests, intending to form a perfect couple through the many couple-goal games with the opportunity of winning over N20 million worth of prizes.

FAD Production, the producers said ‘Hello Mr Right’ is a StarTimes original franchise with success stories in many African countries such as Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya.

They described the show as a roller coaster of emotions, laughter and drama as the singles try to find their perfect match and win big prizes while entertaining viewers with twists, clashes, surprises, and fun.

At the show’s unveiling on Wednesday in Lagos, attendees were treated to a sneak peek of the drama, comedy and romance that await the viewers in season 2.

The show features celebrity hosts, including Kiekie, Shine Begho, and Oyindamola, while Bolanle Ninalowo is the relationship mentor. They spice up the show with witty comments and advice to the contestants.

Tunde Aina, COO StarTimes Nigeria, said the show was carefully curated to offer electrifying fun to family entertainment.

Lily Meng, Head of Media, StarTimes group and Project Director for the Hello Mr Right Show, said, “The contestants will have the chance to win and share over N20 million cash and gift prizes throughout the season and enjoy free romantic dinner dates and products from the sponsors”.

“The most exciting part of the show is the Cash-out or Cash-big option, which allows the couples to take instant cash prizes ranging from 10,000 to 250,000 Naira or enter a public vote to win N5 million cash as the perfect couple. This option will test the couples’ loyalty and compatibility as they decide whether to stay together or go for the money.”

The sponsors include Indomie, Colgate, Lush Hair, 9mobile, CallerTunez, Taeilor Furniture, and Chef Panda Restaurants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

