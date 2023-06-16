A former minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode and the mother of his four sons, Precious Chikwendu, may be on their way to reconciliation.

The speculation rent the air as the couple were spotted at a Dinner party in honour of Benjamin Kalu, the newly-elected Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordinarily, it would have been a case of estranged lovers getting invited for the same event, except they sat beside each other and cosied up together.

Also, the former minister under the Obasanjo administration seemingly made a fuss about it when he posted about their outing on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Precious and I had the honour and privilege of attending a dinner in honour of our brother, the newly-elected Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and his beautiful wife yesterday evening.

“It was a wonderful and well-attended occasion, and we wish Ben a successful tenure in office. I do not doubt that he will do us proud and help to move our nation forward.”

Precious, on her part, posted a close-up photo of herself at the event.

She captioned it; Ayo’mi, which means my joy in the Yoruba language.

The couple were also spotted exchanging pleasantries with guests, sending signals to onlookers about their state of affairs.

To further add fuel to the reconciliation rumours, Mr Fani-Kayode made a post on his Instagram page welcoming his niece, Nana from Ghana.

He then posted photographs of the reception she was treated to in his home. Joining them at the dinner table was none other than Precious.

While some Nigerians believe that a reconciliation is on the way, others think that Precious is back so she can be close to her kids.

Divorce, Custody battle

In 2020, the couple was engaged in a brutal battle that ended in messy media and court battles.

At some point, she was docked in a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, for the attempted murder of her ex-husband, following charges of attempted culpable homicide, before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

In 2021, Precious opened up about the nature of her relationship with the ex-minister.

The former beauty queen said that he physically and emotionally abused her when she was pregnant with her first child.

She said she received punches in her protruded belly, and other parts of her body.

Following their separation, the couple were engaged in a messy custody battle that began after they split in 2020.

They however resolved their differences in 2022.

Precious, who petitioned the United Nations (UN), Amnesty International, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), seeking justice and custody of her children, finally gained access to them

The mother-of-four appreciated her estranged partner for allowing her to reunite with her children after a lengthy custody battle.

She also said Mr Fani-kayode now “has a change of mind and is working out a process for peaceful co-parenting as wars always have a long-lasting effect on both parties regardless.”

‘Renewed hope’

Talks of a reunion between the couple did not just begin.

In 2022, after two years of living apart, the couple was spotted at a house party hosted at Senator Sani Musa’s home.

It gave rise to the speculations that they are fine-tuning plans to reconcile their differences and get back together.

A source close to the couple FFK wants Precious back and the two are currently working on their marriage.

Precious however vehemently denied the speculation.

The latest outing by the couple has however lent credence to that report.

Reactions

There have been many reactions to the photos of the estranged couple together at the event, but the majority seem to agree that she’s in it only for her kids.

She wants to stay with her kids. — Luca™ (@WorldFamousLuca) June 14, 2023

Of a truth, I've come of age. I wanted to make a brutal joke about FFK but then maturity restrained me. It wouldn't be fair on his wife either considering that they just got back. Let me see if I'd hold it for the next six months. pic.twitter.com/I29Rsk5I1J — Ijele Speaks II (@IjeleSpeaks2) June 15, 2023

I No dey put mouth for love matter — VinofIdanre (@VinOfIdanre) June 14, 2023

FFK and Precious' outing confirms that never get involved in a Tot* and Pri*k matter especially for Ozone, that is divinely joined together🔥 Seeing Ozo and Nengi, the Wife deliberately posting in the same colour clothes, glasses and even Wristwatches. Ozone haters in the Mud😳 pic.twitter.com/46jNvVFi2w — LambertFrankOzone+ (@LambertOzone01) June 15, 2023

