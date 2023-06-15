Nigeria’s tallest man, Afeez Agoro, 47, has died.

Segun Adesanya, the chairman of the Akoka Community Development Association (CDA), where the late Agoro lived, verified the news of Agoro’s passing on Thursday.

He said: “Afeez Agoro lives on Community Road and it’s sad we lost a promising young man. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mr Adesanya said the deceased was hospitalised on Wednesday after developing health complications following hip surgery.

Earlier in May, he solicited N5 million from the public for his chronic hip arthritis treatment, which would see his ball and socket joint were replaced.

The actor, who discovered at 19 that he had Acromegaly, known commonly as gigantism, said the money would help to take care of his operation and therapy.

The computer science graduate from the University of Lagos, said the ailment was challenging as it left him bedridden for eight months.

The tallest man, who had a show called ‘I am Agoro’ airing exclusively on Linda Ikeji TV, said he could not walk again and that getting the required operation would help him get back on his feet.

On 28 May, late Agoro announced in his last Facebook post that he had a successful surgery.

“Thank God Almighty for a successful operation now it’s time for therapy,” he wrote.

Agoro was previously recognised as the tallest man in Nigeria. But at 2.25 meters (7 ft 5 in), he stood shorter than his 2.41 meters (7 ft 11 in) compatriot, Abiodun Adegoke, who is likely the tallest man in Nigeria.

The former model was born in Sabo Yaba, Lagos State, on 13, December 1975.

