Hilda Baci’s feat can be likened to the match that kindled the flame, inspiring several Nigerians into a frenzy for record-breaking attempts.

Just when we thought we had seen it all, an Ekiti State University lecturer, Joshua Hassan, an Ibadan-based chef, Temitope Adebayo, and more Nigerians are attempting the Guinness World Records.

Mr Hassan joined the World Records race by announcing his “Aca-a-thon’ event, which surfaced on social media.

Among the latest Nigerians to announce his world record attempt, the lecturer aims to beat the 144 hours record set by an Indian lecturer, Francis Joseph, who won the world record for the most extended lecture hours in 2016.

Mr Joseph, a Chemical engineering lecturer at Holy Grace Academy of Engineering in Mala, got his title after defeating Arvind Mishra, an assistant Mechanical Engineering professor at Graphic Era University in Dehradun, India. In 2014, Mr Mishra lectured for 139 hours, 42 minutes and 56 seconds.

However, the lecturer at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), the same school as Chef Dammy, who has reportedly crossed Hilda’s record to complete her 120-hour Cook-a-thon attempt, is gearing up to make a remarkable attempt to teach nonstop-for-150-hours.

Chef Dammy, an undergraduate in the school, started her cooking marathon on the 9th of June, 2023.

According to reports, she broke the record on 13 June 2023 and continued to meet her target of 120 hours of cook-a-thon done by an individual.

As a computer science expert, the lecturer hopes to surpass the current Guinness World Record for the most extended lecture duration with his ambitious goal.

Via the post shared by the university campus connect page on Instagram, the lecturer will attempt his upcoming feat on 16th October 2023.

The caption read, “The Computer Science lecturer at Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, is organising the ACA-A-THON event intending to surpass the Guinness World Record for the longest duration of lecturing, currently set at 150 hours.”

Chef Temitope’s Cook-a-thon

Also joining the race, Chef Temitope announced his plans to host his Cook-a-thon event for an individual’s most extended cooking hours.

The event scheduled for 1st November 2023 would see the ambitious chef cook nonstop for 140 hours.

The chef hopes to surpass the current title holder, Hilda’s feat of 100 hours, 40 minutes, and Chef Dammy’s recent attempt, which reportedly ended at 120 hours.

Via a social media post, the chef confirmed his attempt with shared screenshots of his registration to hosting the 140-hour cook-a-Thon event.

Also, he shared similar screenshots to confirm that the Guinness World Records verified him to undertake the attempt.

Reactions

Following the recent world record attempts, 2023 might be the year for Nigerians to take over Guinness World Records.

However, the revelation of these new attempts, particularly the Ekiti lecturer, generated significant buzz.

Some people shared the news and expressed their anticipation for the great attempt.

On the other hand, some are wondering how he hopes to achieve his attempt. They referenced how Nigerians have abused the Guinness World attempt since Hilda’s feat.

According to them, they fear the world record body might decide to ban Nigeria. They opined that Nigerians are making to be a joke rather than for the honour that it truly stands for.

A user @Effedeborah said the world records team might get tired of the constant approach of Nigerians in attempting to break one record or another. She wrote, “Guinness Word Record go know to say country dey”. In the same vein, @Badgyaleri, wrote, “Nigerians pls, let Guinness breath.”

Another user @Iam_kelvinossai, wrote, “My question is, will the student listen for the 150 hours? If they do, won’t they also be given an award for the longest hours listening to lectures? Please make una answer me.”

@Wallpaper_9ja was relatively optimistic about the lecturer’s attempt, saying, “Alright, let’s wait and see the outcome; he will win, AMEN.”

A user @Nursetrendy, indifferent about the lecturer’s event, jokingly revealed her intentions as a nurse for the Guinness World records. She wrote, “E be like say I go inject – a – ton, to give injections to over 1000 Nigerians in 10 mins.”

Other Recent Attempts

Before these recent announcements, other Nigerians revealed their Guinness World record attempts inspired by Hilda Baci, who held her event for the longest cooking record.

The first is Woli Arole, a famous comedian and actor who wants to attempt to break the record for the most extended hours of prayer. The 33-year-old comedian, via his Instagram handle, said he plans to set a new Guinness World Record for the “longest prayer session.”

In the post that tagged GWR, Woli Arole told his fans to anticipate the commencement date of his 208 days event, which is approximately 5000 hours.

Also, a Digital Artist identified as Oyinlola announced her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon in October 2023.

The digital artist confirmed the upcoming event with a confirmation letter sent to her by GWR. She further solicited for interested sponsors to join her in achieving the feat.

Another Nigerian, Ezinne Okoye, shared a picture of herself frying buns in her kitchen. She disclosed that her church members had called her for a job, and she delivered.

Taking to her Instagram page, she hinted at her intentions to fry nonstop for 130 hours. Her attempt would be a Fry-a-ton for the longest frying marathon by an individual.

